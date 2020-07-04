Ather Energy Partners With CredR To Introduce Two-Wheeler Exchange Program

Weeks after announcing its two-wheeler exchange program for purchasing electric scooters, Ather Energy has announced its partnership with CredR to facilitate the option. As a part of this association, CredR will offer instant price quotes for old petrol two-wheelers, which can be used to settle the upfront cost for a new Ather scooter. The electric two-wheeler maker says the partnership allows owners to quickly and easily trade their old ICE-powered two-wheelers with an Ather offering, receiving their new vehicle within days.

Also Read: Ather Energy Announces 2 Years Of Operations; Announces Exchange Program For Petrol Scooters

Speaking about the tie-up, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "Since our launch in 2018, we've constantly been looking for new and innovative ownership models for our vehicles, and this is another step in that direction. This exchange program makes the entire process more seamless for owners and reduces the stress of personally trying to sell their vehicles. CredR has been doing a great job with second-hand two-wheelers and offering extremely competitive rates, making the whole purchase experience transparent and easy, while reducing the total cost of ownership."

The ICE-powered two-wheeler will be evaluated by CredR at the Ather's experience centres and an instant value will be given to the seller

Potential owners need to take their old petrol two-wheelers to the Ather outlets for a physical inspection where an instant price estimate will be generated. CredR will verify the documents and health of the vehicle, and the exchange price will be then adjusted in the final cost of the new Ather Energy scooter. At present, Ather is offering the exchange program only in Bengaluru and Chennai where the brand has presence but will expand it to other cities in the coming months. Ather is all set to open its new Experience Centre in Hyderabad in the coming weeks, while it plans to expand to Mumbai, Pune and Delhi in the following months.

The Ather 450 is currently priced at ₹ 1.13 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru)

In addition, Ather offers its electric scooters via a lease program with payment plans starting at ₹ 2589 per month. The company also offers its Ather One ownership program that covers all day-to-day expenses, as well as doorstep service and spare parts. The electric scooter maker tied-up with Bounce earlier this year to enable Peer-to-Peer sharing program. This allows Ather owners to list their scooters on the Bounce App.

Also Read: Ather Energy Rolls Out 7th OTA Update; Introduces New Dark Mode

Ather currently has three scooters variants on offer - the 450, 450 Plus and the 450X. The Ather 450 is priced at ₹ 1.13 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru). Meanwhile, the more powerful Ather 450 Plus has an upfront cost of ₹ 1.49 lakh, while the 450X is priced at ₹ 1.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.