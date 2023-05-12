Ather Scooters To Get Auto-Reply Feature; Mobile App To Get Updates

Ather Energy is set to introduce an auto-reply feature for its electric scooters as well as roll out updates for the Ather mobile app. Tarun Mehta, the CEO of Ather Energy, recently announced this upcoming feature, which will allow riders to decline calls and send auto-reply messages directly from the scooter's dashboard, eliminating the need to retrieve their phones from their pockets while riding



The user can simply access the scooter's dashboard and will be able to decline incoming calls and send automatic replies to notify callers that they are currently occupied.



Instead of a plain vanilla ride by ride statistics, it now puts your driving trends from the past week on the home screen itself and focuses a lot more on insights on your driving style. pic.twitter.com/83cEwApXlZ — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) May 11, 2023

Ather Energy has also rolled out an updated version (8.0.0) of the Ather App for both Android and iOS users (Beta only for now). The latest update introduces a more comprehensive Ride Statistics feature, which allows riders to track and analyze their rides in greater detail. It will displays ride trends from the past week, providing highlights and essential information about each trip.



Within the app's home page, riders can easily access "Ride Insights," enabling them to swipe through various metrics such as their top speed over the previous seven days, longest distance covered in a single trip, overall distance travelled, fuel savings etc.



New update will let users store multiple locations in the app outside of home and office

Furthermore, the Ather App will allow users to save multiple addresses, expanding beyond the conventional options of office and home. Riders will be able to save locations such as favourite fast chargers, stores, or friends' residences. The app will also allow users to pre-load office and home locations in the morning and evening in a bid to enhance the overall user experience.

The service tab will also be updated to offer users more comprehensive information about their vehicle's service history and real-time updates on its status during servicing.

Easily the biggest upgrade! Now you can see your entire service history on the app itself. No guessing when was the last time your brake pads were changed or your engine oil was replaced 🤣 (okay, just kidding). pic.twitter.com/x6r44pOCC9 — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) May 11, 2023

Ather is also investing in the development of community-shared charging infrastructure. Alongside their existing public charging network. The Ather application will display new chargers, making it easier for riders to locate them and plan their charging sessions accordingly. Additionally, users can now access their charging history, providing insights into their charging patterns and usage.



Ronit Agarwal