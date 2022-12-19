Audi Activesphere Concept Debut On January 26; Teased Again

Audi has released yet another teaser of its high-riding four-door coupe concept, the Activesphere. The latest teaser provides a top-down view of the concept that makes its public debut late on January 26, 2023. The new angle reveals some more of the concepts design details.

The most notable design feature of note is the glass roof that seems to stretch from the base of the windshield up to the C-pillar. The model also features carriers for skis on the roof while the rear deck gets a wood finish. Other noticeable details include the prominent wheel-arch flares, red seat upholstery along with illuminated Audi logos on the front and rear.

These new details add to the previous teaser of the Activesphere concept that reveals the final product to be a high-riding four-door coupe.

Audi has not confirmed any mechanical details of the new Activesphere though the model is likely to be based on the company’s upcoming Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. The new architecture is expected to debut with the upcoming A6 and Q6 e-tron models and will offer greater scalability and performance than the existing EV platforms used by the company.

Expect details as to the powertrain to be revealed closer to the time of the concept’s debut.