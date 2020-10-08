Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi India is all set to launch its most affordable SUV in India – the Q2 and the company has set a date for it too. Audi will launch the car on October 16 and as you would have guessed by now, it will be a virtual launch. The company is looking to push sales in the country and the Q2 will help in gaining that much needed advantage for it in India. The Audi Q2 will take on rivals like the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and even the Volvo XC40 in India.

The Q2 is based on the same platform as the Skoda Karoq and the Volkswagen T-Roc and in fact, will get the same engine as well. There will be the 2-litre petrol engine on offer with 190 bhp on offer and 320 Nm torque. It will get the quatrro all-wheel drive as standard and will come to India as a completely built unit.

The Audi Q2 will come to India as a completely built unit

The Q2 SUV is quickly identifiable because of small footprint compared to SUVs like the Q3, Q5 and even the Q7 and Q8. But its design carries the Audi DNA. Up front, there's a large, single-frame grille which is flanked by LED DRLs and the headlights. It also comes with black cladding across the bumpers, running boards and even the wheel arches, all of which give it a chunky and in fact muscular look. At the rear are the taillights with the unique design and of course, they are squarish.



