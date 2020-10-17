Audi Q2: Variants Explained In Detail

The Audi Q2 will be offered in India in five trim levels.

The Audi Q2 has finally gone on sale in India today and though it's a completely built unit (CBU), the German carmaker is offering it in five trim levels instead of just a single fully-loaded variant. The Audi Q2 will be offered in Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus 2 and the range-topping Technology trim and you get S-Line exterior in both Premium Plus 2 and Technology trims. Read on to know what all features you get in each variant.

Standard

The Audi Q2 will be positioned below the Audi Q3 in the company's India line-up.

The base standard variant has been priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and packs in quite a lot of features which are standard on the Q2 range.

17-Inch multi spoke alloy wheels

LED headlights

Fabric seat upholstery

Colour MID

Two-zone automatic climate control

Auto Dimming Inner Rear View Mirror (IRVM)

Multi-Functional Steering Wheel

Interior Light Package

Foldable Rear Seats

Audi Parking System Rear

Audi Music Interface With Four Speakers

MMI radio plus

Bluetooth connectivity

Aluminium scuff plates

LED rear combination lamps with dynamic turn indicators

Heated and powered outer rear view mirror (ORVM

Premium (In addition to Standard)

The Audi Q2 has been launched as a CBU.

The premium variant is priced at ₹ 40.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets features like a sunroof, park assist and navigation among others.

Sunroof

Parking aid plus

Navigation plus with MMI touch

8 passive speakers

Audi virtual cockpit

Audi smartphone interface

Rear view camera

Premium Plus 1 (In addition to Premium)

The Audi Q2 gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

The premium plus 1 variant has been priced at ₹ 44.64 lakh and gets quite a few upmarket features along with leatherette upholstery.

Sport seats

Storage package +2 USB

Audi drive select

Audi phone box

Audi sound system

Auto dimming ORVM

Comfort key

Cruise control

Leatherette upholstery

Premium Plus 2 (In addition to Premium Plus 1)

It is the smallest SUV in Audi's India line-up.

The premium plus 2 trim is offered at ₹ 45.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and you get sporty elements like the S-Line exterior, 17-inch five-spoke V alloy wheels and flat bottom steering among others from this trim.

S-Line exterior

17-inch five-spoke V alloy wheels

Extended black styling package

Interior elements in leatherette

Multifunctional + flat bottom steering wheel

Aluminium inserts in the cabin with ambient lighting

Technology (In addition to all features in premium Plus 2)

It gets an all-black interiors and Audi's MMI interface.

The range-topping technology trim has been priced at ₹ 48.89 lakh and you get all the bells and whistles in this variant.

Audi drive select

Audi phone box

Extended black styling package

Leatherette interior trims

