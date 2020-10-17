New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi Q2: Variants Explained In Detail

The Audi Q2 will be offered in Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus 2 and the range-topping Technology trim and you get S-Line exterior in both Premium Plus 2 and Technology trims.

The Audi Q2 will be offered in India in five trim levels. expand View Photos
The Audi Q2 will be offered in India in five trim levels.

Highlights

  • The Audi Q2 will be offered in India in five trim levels.
  • It will be sold in India as a CBU and prices start at Rs. 34.99 lakh.
  • It gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine under its hood.

The Audi Q2 has finally gone on sale in India today and though it's a completely built unit (CBU), the German carmaker is offering it in five trim levels instead of just a single fully-loaded variant. The Audi Q2 will be offered in Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus 2 and the range-topping Technology trim and you get S-Line exterior in both Premium Plus 2 and Technology trims. Read on to know what all features you get in each variant.

Also Read: Audi Q2 Launched In India

Standard

ijeu18fo

The Audi Q2 will be positioned below the Audi Q3 in the company's India line-up.

The base standard variant has been priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and packs in quite a lot of features which are standard on the Q2 range.

  • 17-Inch multi spoke alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Fabric seat upholstery
  • Colour MID
  • Two-zone automatic climate control
  • Auto Dimming Inner Rear View Mirror (IRVM)
  • Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
  • Interior Light Package
  • Foldable Rear Seats
  • Audi Parking System Rear
  • Audi Music Interface With Four Speakers
  • MMI radio plus
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Aluminium scuff plates
  • LED rear combination lamps with dynamic turn indicators
  • Heated and powered outer rear view mirror (ORVM

Also Read: Audi Q2 Review

Premium (In addition to Standard)

f69q0g4c

The Audi Q2 has been launched as a CBU.

The premium variant is priced at ₹ 40.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets features like a sunroof, park assist and navigation among others.

  • Sunroof
  • Parking aid plus
  • Navigation plus with MMI touch
  • 8 passive speakers
  • Audi virtual cockpit
  • Audi smartphone interface
  • Rear view camera

Premium Plus 1 (In addition to Premium)

5pf3204

The Audi Q2 gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

The premium plus 1 variant has been priced at ₹ 44.64 lakh and gets quite a few upmarket features along with leatherette upholstery.

  • Sport seats
  • Storage package +2 USB
  • Audi drive select
  • Audi phone box
  • Audi sound system
  • Auto dimming ORVM
  • Comfort key
  • Cruise control
  • Leatherette upholstery

Premium Plus 2 (In addition to Premium Plus 1)

f86ogt4g

It is the smallest SUV in Audi's India line-up.

The premium plus 2 trim is offered at ₹ 45.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and you get sporty elements like the S-Line exterior, 17-inch five-spoke V alloy wheels and flat bottom steering among others from this trim.

  • S-Line exterior
  • 17-inch five-spoke V alloy wheels
  • Extended black styling package
  • Interior elements in leatherette
  • Multifunctional + flat bottom steering wheel
  • Aluminium inserts in the cabin with ambient lighting

Technology (In addition to all features in premium Plus 2)

c7g1iuek

It gets an all-black interiors and Audi's MMI interface.

The range-topping technology trim has been priced at ₹ 48.89 lakh and you get all the bells and whistles in this variant.

  • Audi drive select
  • Audi phone box
  • Extended black styling package
  • Leatherette interior trims

