Audi Q2: Variants Explained In Detail

The Audi Q2 has finally gone on sale in India today and though it's a completely built unit (CBU), the German carmaker is offering it in five trim levels instead of just a single fully-loaded variant. The Audi Q2 will be offered in Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus 2 and the range-topping Technology trim and you get S-Line exterior in both Premium Plus 2 and Technology trims. Read on to know what all features you get in each variant.
Also Read: Audi Q2 Launched In India
Standard
The base standard variant has been priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and packs in quite a lot of features which are standard on the Q2 range.
- 17-Inch multi spoke alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Fabric seat upholstery
- Colour MID
- Two-zone automatic climate control
- Auto Dimming Inner Rear View Mirror (IRVM)
- Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
- Interior Light Package
- Foldable Rear Seats
- Audi Parking System Rear
- Audi Music Interface With Four Speakers
- MMI radio plus
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Aluminium scuff plates
- LED rear combination lamps with dynamic turn indicators
- Heated and powered outer rear view mirror (ORVM
Also Read: Audi Q2 Review
Premium (In addition to Standard)
The premium variant is priced at ₹ 40.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets features like a sunroof, park assist and navigation among others.
- Sunroof
- Parking aid plus
- Navigation plus with MMI touch
- 8 passive speakers
- Audi virtual cockpit
- Audi smartphone interface
- Rear view camera
Premium Plus 1 (In addition to Premium)
The premium plus 1 variant has been priced at ₹ 44.64 lakh and gets quite a few upmarket features along with leatherette upholstery.
- Sport seats
- Storage package +2 USB
- Audi drive select
- Audi phone box
- Audi sound system
- Auto dimming ORVM
- Comfort key
- Cruise control
- Leatherette upholstery
Premium Plus 2 (In addition to Premium Plus 1)
The premium plus 2 trim is offered at ₹ 45.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and you get sporty elements like the S-Line exterior, 17-inch five-spoke V alloy wheels and flat bottom steering among others from this trim.
- S-Line exterior
- 17-inch five-spoke V alloy wheels
- Extended black styling package
- Interior elements in leatherette
- Multifunctional + flat bottom steering wheel
- Aluminium inserts in the cabin with ambient lighting
Technology (In addition to all features in premium Plus 2)
The range-topping technology trim has been priced at ₹ 48.89 lakh and you get all the bells and whistles in this variant.
- Audi drive select
- Audi phone box
- Extended black styling package
- Leatherette interior trims
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.