Audi Q3 Sportback Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

Audi India has opened the pre-bookings of the new Audi Q3 Sportback in the country at an initial token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. The new Q3 Sportback is the sportier cousin of the recently launched Audi Q3 priced between Rs. 44.90 lakh to Rs. 50.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Q3 Sportback has been on sale in the global markets for a few years now and is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the Q3 SUV.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India said,” Our first launch for 2023 will be a badge that has been our best-seller in India. Today, we are thrilled to open bookings for a body type that is first in the segment - the all-new Audi Q3 Sportback. The Audi Q3 Sportback will be loved by customers who are looking for an everyday car with the performance and added superior design.”

The Audi Q3 Sportback certainly looks the part of a sporty coupe-SUV, with its honey-comb pattern grille, blacked-out exterior elements, and sloping roofline. The alloy wheels and tweaked rear section only add to the vehicle's sporty appeal. It's clear that the design and styling of the Q3 Sportback have been carefully considered, and the result is an eye-catching and stylish vehicle.

The cabin of the new Audi Q3 Sportback will remain identical to the standard Q3, featuring the same layout, but with a darker trim and sporty accents. This is great news as it will include Audi's digital cockpit with an 8.9-inch infotainment system with MMI navigation and connected car technology. Additionally, the car will also come with the Audi Smartphone interface and Audi Sound System, making it a truly impressive vehicle.

It is great news that the Audi Q3 Sportback is being offered in India with the powerful 45 TFSI version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. This engine produces 241 bhp and 370 Nm of torque and is paired with an automatic transmission as standard. It is also incredibly fast, with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 233 kmph.