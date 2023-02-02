Audi Q3 Sportback Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Audi India is working on expanding the Q3 family in India, and the next launch from the company will be its sportier cousin – the Q3 Sportback. The carmaker has released the first teaser for the upcoming coupe SUV, which is expected to be launched in India later this month. The Q3 Sportback has been on sale in the global markets for a few years now and is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the Q3 SUV. Right now, the Audi Q3 is priced from Rs. 4.49 lakh to Rs. 50.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Now, globally the Audi Q3 Sportback is offered in a range of petrol and diesel engine options. However, given the fact that Audi India will only launch petrol cars in India, the coupe SUV will come with a TFSI motor. Now, the regular Q3 SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes about 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. And the same engine is also offered with the Q3 Sportback in the global markets. However, we believe that Audi could bring in the more powerful 45 TFSI version that gets the more powerful 241 bhp 2.0-litre engine, offering 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to an automatic transmission as standard.

In terms of design and styling, the Q3 Sportback looks largely similar to its SUV counterpart, save for some visual cues like – a sportier honey-comb pattern grille, blacked-out exterior elements, and of course, the sloping roofline. The coupe-SUV also gets a sportier set of alloy wheels and a slightly tweaked rear section.

The cabin, on the other hand, will remain identical to the standard Q3 featuring a similar layout, albeit in darker trim with sporty accents. The cabin will also get Audi’s digital cockpit, featuring an 8.9-inch infotainment system with MMI navigation and connected car technology. The car also gets an Audi Smartphone interface and Audi Sound System.