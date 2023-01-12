Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Showcased Ahead Of India Launch

Maruti Suzuki showcased the upcoming Brezza CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 ahead of its launch in the coming months. The Brezza is currently the only model retailed via Maruti’s Arena dealerships to lack a CNG option.

Cosmetically the Brezza CNG on display had little to set it apart from the standard subcompact SUV. The show car was finished in a matte paint shade though it is unlikely to be made available on the production model. The CNG tank – like in most current model was placed within the boot with the show car getting extra matting to hide the tank from view.

In terms of features, the CNG model will get the same levels of kit as the equivalent petrol subcompact SUV when it is launched. While variant details are still not known we could expect Maruti to offer the option of CNG in the mid-spec variants ie. VXi and ZXi.

Coming to the powerplant, the Brezza CNG will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with engine. In the Ertiga the unit develops 99 bhp and 136 Nm when running on petrol and 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm when burning CNG so we can expect similar figures for the Brezza CNG. The CNG model will also only be offered with a manual gearbox.

The Brezza will become the only subcompact SUV in the segment to offer a CNG option.