Auto Sales February 2022: Skoda Sells 4,503 Units, Reports 50% Growth Over January 2022

In February 2022, Skoda Auto India sold 4,503 vehicles in the country, Compared to 3,009 units sold in January 2022, the company saw a month-on-month growth of nearly 50 per cent.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
01-Mar-22 12:52 PM IST
Highlights
  • In February 2022, Skoda's total sales stood at 4,503 units
  • Compared to 3,009 vehicles sold in January 2022, Skoda saw 49% MoM growth
  • Skoda says sales in February 2022 were driven primarily by the Kushaq

Skoda Auto India has released the monthly sales numbers for February 2022, during which the company's total sales stood at 4,503 units. Compared to January 2022, when the company sold 3,009 vehicles in India, Skoda saw a month-on-month growth of nearly 50 per cent. The company says that sales in February 2022 were driven primarily by the Kushaq compact SUV. Now, when compared to the 853 vehicles the company sold in February 2021, Skoda saw more than five-fold, or 428 per cent growth, on a year-on-year basis.

Compared to 853 vehicles sold in February 2022, Skoda saw 428 per cent growth  year-on-year, driven by strong consumer interest in the new Skoda Kushaq.

However, we have to consider the fact that last year during this period, Skoda's top-seller Kushaq compact SUV was not on sale in India, and neither was the new-gen Octavia or Kodiaq SUV. So, this huge rise sales is merely a one-off anomaly, and we cannot consider this as real growth.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "I am delighted with the positive momentum we are witnessing in 2022. Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it's about having more happy customers and fans of Skoda Auto in India. This is the perfect platform for our newest family members, the Slavia 1.0 TSI and the Slavia 1.5 TSI sedans to arrive and drive us to even greater heights in the coming months."

The new Skoda Slavia sedan also went on sale in India in February 2022, and its the second model based on the MQB A0 IN platform

On February 28, the last day of the month, Skoda Auto also launched the all-new Slavia compact sedan. Based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq, the new sedan has replaced the Skoda Rapid, and will now be the most affordable offering from the Czech auto brand. Like the Kushaq, the Skoda Slavia will also be offered with both a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. The former is offered in three variants Active, Ambition and Style, and is priced between Rs. 10.69 lakh and 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As for the 1.5-litre version, it will only be offered with the top-end Style trim and prices for that will be revealed on March 3, 2022.

