Auto Sales January 2021: Passenger Vehicle Sales Up By 11.14 Per Cent

Indian carmakers have started the year with a double-digit growth when it comes to sales. Sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) went up by 11.14 per cent selling 276,554 units in January 2021 as compared to 248,840 units sold in the same month a year ago. While the sales of passenger cars went down by 1.16 per cent at 153,244 units as compared to 155,046 units sold in the same month last year, SUV sales made up for the minor loss recording an impressive uptick of 37.26 per cent at 111,494 units as compared to 81,231 units sold in the same month last year. However, sales of vans too witnessed a slump of 5.95 per cent at 11,816 units as compared to 12,563 units sold in the same month last year.

Two-Wheelers sales went up by 6.63 per cent in January 2021.

Sales of two wheelers in the same month recorded a surge of 6.63 per cent selling 14,29,928 units as compared to 13,41,005 units sold in January 2020. While sales of three-wheelers decreased by 56.76 per cent at 26,335 units when compared to 60,903 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of three wheelers have remained low since the outbreak of Coronavirus as public transport were not in use and even now people are preferring personal mobility over shared mobility. The last mile connectivity business too has been bearing the brunt of the situation.

Three-Wheeler sales have remained subdued in COVID times.

Overall, the auto industry has recorded a growth of 4.97 per cent in January 2021 at 17,32,817 units as compared to 16,50,812 units sold in the same month a year ago. However, sales remain subdued in the April 2020 - January 2021 period where the PV segment went down by 13.20 per cent at 20,54,428 units as compared to 23,66,760 units sold in the same period a year ago. Overall, the industry witnessed a slump of 20.80 per cent in the same period at 1,44,07,053 units as compared to 1,81,90,735 units sold a year ago.

