Auto Sales November 2020: Sonalika Tractors Registers Sales Growth Of 71 Per Cent

The growth in the domestic market is primarily attributed to a healthy Kharif season and the company has received good support of farmers during the pre-season as well as during the festival season.

Shubham Parashar
Highlights

  • Sonalika sold 11,478 units in the domestic market.
  • The company's cumulative sales stood at 92,913 units.
  • Growth in the domestic market is attributed to a healthy Kharif season.

Sonalika Tractors has registered a growth of 71 per cent in the domestic market selling 11,478 units as compared to 6,728 units in the same month last year. Cumulatively, Sonalika has sold 92,913 tractors in FY2021, in the April- Novemebr period. The growth in sales is primarily attributed to a healthy Kharif season and the company has received good support of farmers during the pre-season as well as during the festival season. The company has said that it is expecting more volumes this time around from the southern region of India.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group expects even better sales in the coming month.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said, "I am pleased to share that our strategy to offer customised farming solutions has won us the farmer's trust in our technologically advanced products. This noteworthy trust has powered us to surpass industry growth month after month by a significant margin. Our customised tractors and implements are designed with advanced features to offer significant increase in the farmer's productivity and thus making us the No.1 choice for farmers. Sonalika has sold 11,478 tractors in November 2020, registering a remarkable 71 per cent growth which is the highest in the industry and powered us to surpass the estimated industry growth of 49 per cent."

The Mahabali range is designed with advanced features and has been developed especially for the southern states.

Sonalika is now geared up with its new Mahabali series, which is the World's first puddling special tractor which has been custom made to meet the crop and soil requirements of farmers in southern India. The Mahabali range is designed with advanced features and has been developed especially for the southern states, based on the consumer insights.

