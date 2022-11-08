Auto Sales October 2022: BYD Reports Global Sales Of Over 2.17 Lakh Units

BYD reported its monthly sales numbers for its global operations with the company selling over 2.17 lakh units in October 2022. The company posted a 142.2 per cent growth in sales year-on-year with 2,17,816 units sold. The numbers also pushed the company’s cumulative global sales of new energy vehicles to over 2.9 million units with the Atto 3 SUV, set to go on sale in India soon, crossing the 4 lakh unit milestone.

Passenger vehicles sales for October stood at 2,17,518 units in the month with electric vehicles accounting for 1,03,157 units of the total. The India-bound Atto 3 meanwhile notched up sales of 27,548 units in the month across markets pushing cumulative model sales over the 4-lakh mark.

BYD has been setting up a dealer network in the country as it readies to launch its second electric passenger vehicle in India.

Official sales figures for the brand’s performance in India is still awaited.

BYD has been in the Indian market for some time now previously focusing solely on the public transport space with a product range including all-electric buses and the e6 electric MPV. The e6 MPV was targeted at fleet operators with the model only recently being made available to private buyers.

The company also commenced opening passenger vehicle dealerships across the country this year along with opening bookings for the Atto 3 electric SUV in India. Prices for the Atto 3 are expected to be revealed soon with deliveries set to start early next year.