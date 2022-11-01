Auto Sales October 2022: MG Motor India Sells 4367 Units; Posts Month-On-Month Growth Of 14.67%

MG Motor India today announced retail sales of 4367 units in October 2022. This is a strong growth of 53 per cent compared to the same month last year. The company has seen steady growth throughout this year. In September 2022, MG Motor India sold 3808 units and hence the growth in October 2022 is up by 14.67 per cent. The one area that needs to be highlighted though, is the EV space. Now MG Motor India said that it has sold 784 units of the ZS EV in October 2022, which is an all-time high for the company ever since it was launched in 2020.

The new-gen MG Hector will be launched at the end of the year

The Chinese-owned company says that sales have been going up because of some improvement in semiconductor supplies through localization initiatives. With the demand soaring, and production too finding a foothold, thanks to the easing of the semiconductor crisis, MG Motor India is expecting sales to improve as the year 2022 comes to a close.