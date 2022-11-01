Auto Sales October 2022: Skoda Auto India Delivers 4173 Units; Registers 29% Hike

Skoda Auto India registered sales of 4,173 units in October 2022. This is a jump of 29 per cent over October 2021. The month-on-month numbers too show that there has been a strong growth of 17 per cent in October 2022, when compared to September. The Kushaq and the Slavia have been strong sellers for the company in India. From January to September 2022, the company had sold 19,500 units of the Kushaq and 15,400 units of the Slavia in the country. In fact, if we add the tally of October, the Skoda Auto India has sold more than 42,000 cars in the country in the 10 months of 2022 so far.

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are cars based on the MQB-A0 IN platform

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, “The Kushaq has set new benchmarks for safety, and is the safest car made-in-India. This is positively impacting our sales, as we are continuing our upward and stable momentum. We are very confident to close this year on an even larger high, and more than double our annual sales compared to 2021.”

Skoda has already begun prepping for its next chapter in the country. It had made its intentions clear about heading into the subcompact SUV segment in the country with a new product and has begun development in that area. For now, both the Kushaq and the Slavia are spearheading the company’s growth in the country.

