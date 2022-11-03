  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales October 2022: WardWizerd’s Joy e-Bikes Sells 1,255 Electric Two-Wheelers

Auto Sales October 2022: WardWizerd’s Joy e-Bikes Sells 1,255 Electric Two-Wheelers

WardWizard, which sells electric two-wheelers under the Joy E-Bike brand name, has reported sales of 1255 units in October 2022. Compared to the 2855 electric two-wheelers sold during the same month in 2021, the company reported a massive year-on-year decline of 56 per cent.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
03-Nov-22 04:44 PM IST
Auto Sales October 2022: WardWizerd’s Joy e-Bikes Sells 1,255 Electric Two-Wheelers banner

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., which manufactures a range of electric two-wheelers under the Joy E-Bike brand name, has reported sales of 1255 units for the month of October 2022. Compared to the 2855 electric two-wheelers sold during the same month in 2021, the company reported a massive year-on-year decline of 56 per cent. At the same time, as against the 4,261 units sold in September 2022, WardWizard witnessed a much higher month-on-month decline of 70.54 per cent in October 2022. 

Also Read: WardWizard Joy E-Bike Inaugurates EV Experience Centre In Maharashtra

At the same time, the company’s year-to-date sales stood at 17,970 units, which is a growth of 76 per cent as compared to the 10,190 electric two-wheelers sold between the same April to October period in 2021.

WardWizard has also shared the financial numbers for the second quarter of FY2022-23, which ended on September 30, 2022. During the July to September 2022 period, the company clocked its highest-ever revenue numbers, achieving revenue of Rs.63.97 crore. Compared to Rs. 33.51 crore revenue generation during the same quarter in FY2021-22, the company saw a growth of 90 per cent. 

Related Articles
Stella Moto Enters Electric Two-Wheeler Space In India
Stella Moto Enters Electric Two-Wheeler Space In India
2 days ago
India Seeing Huge Growth In Electric Vehicle Sales Across Segments: Nitin Gadkari
India Seeing Huge Growth In Electric Vehicle Sales Across Segments: Nitin Gadkari
2 months ago
Yulu Secures Rs 653 Crore Funding For Electric Mobility And Battery Swapping Businesses
Yulu Secures Rs 653 Crore Funding For Electric Mobility And Battery Swapping Businesses
2 months ago
EV Sales May 2022: WardWizard Reports Sales Of 2,055 Electric Two-Wheelers
EV Sales May 2022: WardWizard Reports Sales Of 2,055 Electric Two-Wheelers
5 months ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?