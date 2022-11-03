Auto Sales October 2022: WardWizerd’s Joy e-Bikes Sells 1,255 Electric Two-Wheelers

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., which manufactures a range of electric two-wheelers under the Joy E-Bike brand name, has reported sales of 1255 units for the month of October 2022. Compared to the 2855 electric two-wheelers sold during the same month in 2021, the company reported a massive year-on-year decline of 56 per cent. At the same time, as against the 4,261 units sold in September 2022, WardWizard witnessed a much higher month-on-month decline of 70.54 per cent in October 2022.

Also Read: WardWizard Joy E-Bike Inaugurates EV Experience Centre In Maharashtra

At the same time, the company’s year-to-date sales stood at 17,970 units, which is a growth of 76 per cent as compared to the 10,190 electric two-wheelers sold between the same April to October period in 2021.

WardWizard has also shared the financial numbers for the second quarter of FY2022-23, which ended on September 30, 2022. During the July to September 2022 period, the company clocked its highest-ever revenue numbers, achieving revenue of Rs.63.97 crore. Compared to Rs. 33.51 crore revenue generation during the same quarter in FY2021-22, the company saw a growth of 90 per cent.