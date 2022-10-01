Auto Sales September 2022: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 85 Per Cent

Tata Motors continued to perform strongly in the Indian market with its passenger vehicle business posting a sales growth of 85 per cent year on year. The carmaker reported sales of 47,654 units in September 2022, up from 25,730 units last year. Month-on-month sales too marginally increased in September with the company having posted sales of 57,166 units in August 2022. Overall passenger vehicles sales for the quarter (Q2 FY 2023) were also up by a notable 70 per cent in the domestic market with 1,42,325 units sold as against 83,933 units in the same quarter last year.

Internal combustion vehicle sales grew 78 per cent to 43,999 units in the market while EV sales grew a significant 239% - up from 1,078 units to 3,655 units in September 2022. Sales for the quarter too showed similar results with ICE vehicle sales up 61 per cent to 1,30,803 units while EV sales rose 326 per cent to 11,522 units.

Tata's EV sales continued to grow with over 11,000 units sold in Q2 FY2023

On the export front, Tata posted a growth of 25 per cent in the month – sales riding from 168 units to 210 units with sales for the quarter standing at 526 units – up 17 per cent.

Speaking on the brand’s performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The PV industry witnessed strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of ~70% versus Q2FY22. The company also attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 in Sep’22, posting 85% growth versus Sep’21. Led by record-setting sales of Nexon and Punch, SUV sales contributed a rich ~66% of the quarterly PV sales. In electric vehicles, the company once again posted record-breaking sales of 11,522 units in Q2FY23, registering a growth of 326% versus Q2 FY22.”

Commercial vehicle sales were up by 9 per cent year-on-year for September 2022 with passenger carriers seeing the strongest growth.

In the commercial vehicle market, Tata motors posted a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in the domestic market with sales for the quarter having improved by 20 per cent. The company’s range of passenger carriers posted the highest growth (111 per cent) followed by its range of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (up 16 per cent). Sales for intermediate and light commercial vehicles declined 8 per cent in the month from 5,600 units last year to 5,144 units in 2022. Exports too were down 36 per cent in the month and 22 per cent in the quarter.

Overall, the company posted a sales growth of 44 per cent year-on-year in the month of September with 80,633 units sold across all segments.