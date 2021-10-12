Autobot India And Cell Propulsion Partner To Offer Customised EV Solutions To Companies

Electric tech start-up, Autobot India, has announced entering a partnership with fleet electrification company, Cell Propulsion, which develops solutions for large scale electrification of commercial vehicle fleets. The two start-ups have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a blended learning platform in EV technology. Autobot says that the main focus behind this collaboration is to build a large community of experts in India who are skilled in different electric vehicle (EVs) technologies.

Speaking about the partnership, Ashwini Tiwary, Founder, Autobot Academy, said, "This unique association will combine our capabilities wherein we will provide a platform and Cell Propulsion will further their technical know-how to benefit the industry stakeholders." He also added, "Apart from making the country self-sufficient in terms of EV equipment and machinery, our aim is to also provide technical consultancy and help like-minded entities to collaborate."

Also Read: Autobot India Aims To Build Talent Pool For EV Industry With Its Blended Model Learning Platform

(L to R) Ashwini Tiwary, Founder, Autobot Academy and Nakul Kukar, Founder, Cell Propulsion

Sharing his views on the association, Nakul Kukar, Founder, Cell Propulsion, said, "This is a unique partnership with Autobot India through which we intend to assist them in skill development and capacity building for the Indian EV industry. I am confident that their learning platform will help all Indian EV companies by creating a large talent pool with relevant skill sets".

Also Read: eBikeGo Launches IOT-Enabled Smart Charging Network

As part of its learning and development platform, Autobot India offers specialisation in the form of certificate courses for EV industry aspirants - both students as well as working professionals. Cell Propulsion, on the other hand, is a fleet electrification company developing solutions for large scale electrification of commercial vehicle fleets. The companies believe that their association will be beneficial in three core areas - skill development and knowledge sharing; capability building; and creating a talent pool. Thus, enabling OEMs and auto companies to gain various benefits and get customised solutions depending upon what they want to achieve.

Also Read: eBikeGo Launches IOT-Enabled Smart Charging Network

Autobot says the automobile industry is undergoing a tech disruption and the future will be bright for companies that adapt to this change

Autobot India plans for many such collaborations in future with clients in the EV domain. The company says that the automobile industry is undergoing a tech disruption and the future will be bright for companies that adapt to this change. To that effect, the company's learning and development arm, Autobot Academy, aims to build a platform to offer specialised, and customised programmes, suiting industry requirements, that will help them prepare for this transition.