eBikeGo Launches IOT-Enabled Smart Charging Network

eBikeGo, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler mobility platforms, has announced the setting up of an IOT-enabled charging network. The smart charging solution, called eBikeGo Charge will offer an economical charging network for electric two-wheelers, and can be accessed via the eBikeGo Charge mobile app. The system will be wi-fi enabled and can even monitor real time charging statistics for a seamless charging experience. Each eBikeGo Charge station will be installed at a 500 metre distance in all metros and other cities, the company said in a statement.

The eBikeGo Charge smart charging network will employ AI and IOT among other latest technologies.

"We are extremely happy to deploy our smart charging stations, eBikeGo Charge in all of the major cities where electric vehicle demand has increased. This measure would not only assist to increase demand for electric vehicles and develop the country's EV ecosystem, but it will also help to reduce pollution and battery swapping system issues, which are major concerns in a country like ours. In a year, eBikeGo hopes to deploy at least one lakh charging stations. These charging stations are AI and IoT-enabled, and they can be operated via the eBikeGo App. eBikeGo will use this to strive to realise its dream of an environmentally friendly mode of transportation," said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

The eBikeGo Charge smart charging network can be accesses through a mobile app.

The system will be an economical charging network for both electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers, and the system automatically shuts off once the battery is fully charged. eBikeGo Charge offers pre-determined recharge plans as per the user's demand, making it cost effective, and it will offer an integrated payment mechanism.

With a 3-Pin power connector, eBikeGo Charge includes distinctive LED lighting for different charging states. It has a 190V-240V power range with a 50Hz AC output of 16A/3.3kW. It features OCPP, Wi-Fi, RFID, and a mobile app. Machine learning and AI are used to power this one-of-a-kind, portable charging station. It displays revenue graphs as well as a heat map of usage information. It has a proper error and complaint management system that will send out automated error resolution alerts in the event of a problem when charging. eBikeGo Charge will be available in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Pune, New Delhi, Amritsar, and Hyderabad, among the seven cities where eBikeGo is now functioning.