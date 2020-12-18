New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Automakers Urge U.S. Support For EV Charging, R&D, Incentives

President-elect Joe Biden has made boosting electric vehicles a top priority and pledged to build 550,000 new EV charging stations. He also supports new tax credits for consumer purchases and retrofitting factories for EV production.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
The US Congress has debated new incentives for EVs but has not approved it yet expand View Photos
The US Congress has debated new incentives for EVs but has not approved it yet

A major automotive trade association on Tuesday urged U.S. policymakers to back sweeping support for electric vehicles (EV), including new incentives for research and development and consumer purchases. President-elect Joe Biden has made boosting electric vehicles a top priority and pledged to build 550,000 new EV charging stations. He also supports new tax credits for consumer purchases and retrofitting factories for EV production.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the auto trade group representing General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co and nearly all major automakers, called in a report released Tuesday for a series of steps to boost the EV market and to revamp regulatory oversight of self-driving vehicles.

John Bozzella, the group's chief executive, in an interview argued "the future of the industry" is at stake as it spends heavily on electric and self-driving vehicles.

The technologies "will redefine motor vehicle transportation for decades," the alliance said in its report.

Congress has debated legislation to speed up adoption of self-driving cars and new incentives for EVs but has not approved either.

Newsbeep

Automakers face significantly tougher emissions rules under Biden and the industry is split over whether to continue backing President Donald Trump's efforts to bar California from setting vehicle emissions rules. California Governor Gavin Newsom said in September he wants the state to bar the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.

Automakers invest about $26 billion annually in R&D in the United States.

The alliance backs "enhancing R&D incentives over the next 3-5 years" and "facilitating and expanding access to capital to support" the industry's transformation over that period, it said in the report.

Automakers also back new incentives to transition factories to building cleaner vehicle technologies.

The group said China "has already established EV battery supply chain and manufacturing dominance" and noted China is also moving aggressively to develop automated vehicles.

During his election campaign, Biden said China was on pace to dramatically outpace the United States in EV production.

"We can own the electric vehicle market - building 550,000 charging stations - and creating over a million good jobs here at home - with the federal government investing more in clean energy research," Biden said.

Last month, a group of major U.S. utilities, Tesla Inc, Uber and others launched a group to lobby for EV-friendly policies.

The alliance noted the auto industry is spending $250 billion by 2023 on EVs. Bozzella said additional incentives are needed to boost EVs current 2% U.S. market share.

It called for revising building codes to make EV charging easier and boosting government EV fleet purchases.

Under Trump, the White House rejected new tax credits for EVs as it proposed to kill existing credits and made it easier to sell gas-guzzling vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Automakers Urge U.S. Support For EV Charging, R&D, Incentives
Automakers Urge U.S. Support For EV Charging, R&D, Incentives
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Volkswagen Strikes CEO Power Struggle Truce In Boost To Shares
Volkswagen Strikes CEO Power Struggle Truce In Boost To Shares
Bentley Bacalar's Track Test Begins Ahead Of Production
Bentley Bacalar's Track Test Begins Ahead Of Production
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Government Clears GPS-Based Toll Collection System; No Toll Booths In 2 Years
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities