The Bajaj Group has announced committing ₹ 200 crore to fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India. This is in addition to ₹ 100 crore that the company donated in the fight against COVID-19 last year. In a press note, the Group said that the financial support will be utilised to alleviate the on-ground challenges and to build capability and stock resources to tackle a possible third wave. The Bajaj Group facilitated in the procurements of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM (litres per minute) supply to rural and urban hospitals along with medical life-saving equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps (Bi-level positive airway pressure) to help in treating patients suffering from COVID-19.

(Bajaj Group donated ₹ 100 crore to fight COVID-19 in India last year)

Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman, Bajaj Auto, said, "We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to all healthcare, sanitation & emergency support staff and local administrations for their dedicated and tireless effort to contain the spread, amidst adversity. As the nation grapples with this second wave of the pandemic, we as a group, continue to remain steadfast in our commitment towards extending all our support and care in helping the affected communities at large to tide through these unprecedented times."

The Bajaj Group also said that it will work with local authorities and NGO partners to help upgrade rural and urban healthcare facilities and increase the availability of oxygen and other critical supplies for COVID-19 treatment.

