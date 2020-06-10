Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 Gets A Price Hike

Most two-wheeler makers are increasing prices across their respective BS6 range and Bajaj Auto too has increased prices on several models across its range. The company has silently increased prices on the BS6 compliant version of the Pulsar 220F that was introduced earlier this year. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 is a price hike of ₹ 2,503, and now retails at ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 version of the popular 220F was introduced in April this year and had already received a price increase of ₹ 8,960 over the BS4 model. The latest price increase pushes the overall hike to ₹ 11,463 over the older version.

Cosmetically and mechanically, nothing changes on the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F. The motorcycle continues to get the same design with the semi-fairing, vertically stacked projector headlamps, all-black treatment, beefy exhaust and split seats. Well over a decade since its launch, the Pulsar 220F continues to be a strong seller for the brand even as there are plenty of new rivals in the segment. With the BS6 version though, the model lost some of its value-for-money price tag, which was one of the key reasons for its popularity.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 has a received a power drop 0.5 bhp over the BS4 version and now makes 20.1 bhp

Powering the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the 220 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine that now comes with fuel-injection and twin spark plugs that offer improved performance and better fuel efficiency. The motor is tuned to develop 20.1 bhp, a drop of 0.5 bhp over the BS4 version, while peak torque output remains the same at 18.5 Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include telescopic front forks and five-way adjustable Nitrox twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance is handled by a bigger 280 mm front disc (260 mm on BS4 model), whereas the rear gets a 230 mm single disc. The bike comes with single-channel ABS as standard. Bajaj retails the Pulsar 220F BS6 in two colour options - Black/Blue and Black/Red.

In addition to the 220F, Bajaj Auto has also rolled out the Pulsar 125 BS6 split seat variant that adds a sporty touch to the entry-level offering. Prices for the Pulsar 125 Split Seat are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

