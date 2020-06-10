New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 Gets A Price Hike

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is now pricier by Rs. 2,503. The total increase in price from BS4 to BS6 is now over Rs. 11,463.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F was launched in April 2020

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is one the most popular bikes for the brand
  • The Pulsar 220F BS6 gets the same 220 cc motor; Now with fuel-injection
  • The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F was launched in April this year

Most two-wheeler makers are increasing prices across their respective BS6 range and Bajaj Auto too has increased prices on several models across its range. The company has silently increased prices on the BS6 compliant version of the Pulsar 220F that was introduced earlier this year. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 is a price hike of ₹ 2,503, and now retails at ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 version of the popular 220F was introduced in April this year and had already received a price increase of ₹ 8,960 over the BS4 model. The latest price increase pushes the overall hike to ₹ 11,463 over the older version.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Pulsar Neon 150 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 4437

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

1.17 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Cosmetically and mechanically, nothing changes on the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F. The motorcycle continues to get the same design with the semi-fairing, vertically stacked projector headlamps, all-black treatment, beefy exhaust and split seats. Well over a decade since its launch, the Pulsar 220F continues to be a strong seller for the brand even as there are plenty of new rivals in the segment. With the BS6 version though, the model lost some of its value-for-money price tag, which was one of the key reasons for its popularity.

53rbkujc

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 has a received a power drop 0.5 bhp over the BS4 version and now makes 20.1 bhp

Powering the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the 220 cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine that now comes with fuel-injection and twin spark plugs that offer improved performance and better fuel efficiency. The motor is tuned to develop 20.1 bhp, a drop of 0.5 bhp over the BS4 version, while peak torque output remains the same at 18.5 Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include telescopic front forks and five-way adjustable Nitrox twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance is handled by a bigger 280 mm front disc (260 mm on BS4 model), whereas the rear gets a 230 mm single disc. The bike comes with single-channel ABS as standard. Bajaj retails the Pulsar 220F BS6 in two colour options - Black/Blue and Black/Red.

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 125 With Split Seat Spotted

0 Comments

In addition to the 220F, Bajaj Auto has also rolled out the Pulsar 125 BS6 split seat variant that adds a sporty touch to the entry-level offering. Prices for the Pulsar 125 Split Seat are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 220F with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj
Pulsar 220F

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
29%
Planning to buy a bike
27%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
₹ 1.14 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 1.22 - 1.23 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.12 Lakh *
Revolt RV300
Revolt RV300
₹ 1.11 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Revolt RV400
Revolt RV400
₹ 1.29 - 1.48 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 95,000 - 98,000 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 93,593 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 90,003 - 1.01 Lakh *
View More
x
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Cars India's Production Schedule Not Affected By Cyber Attacks
Honda Cars India's Production Schedule Not Affected By Cyber Attacks
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities