BS6 Bajaj Pulsar Neon 150 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 4,437

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the Pulsar 150 Neon by Rs. 4,467. The current price of the motorcycle is now Rs. 90,003. It was launched at a price of Rs. 64,889 in November 2018.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon was first launched in November 2018 at a price of Rs. 64,889

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is now priced at Rs. 90,003 (ex-Delhi)
  • It gets a new engine cowl as an update
  • The bike got a price hike of Rs. 10,336 in April 2020

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon has received a price hike of ₹ 4,437, bringing its total price to ₹ 90,003 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj Auto launched the motorcycle in November 2018 at a price of ₹ 64,889 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and since then the price of the motorcycle has gone up by ₹ 25,114, which is a steep price hike for a 150 cc motorcycle. At the time of its launch, it was the most affordable 150 cc bike along with being the most affordable model in the Pulsar range as well until the Pulsar 125 Neon was launched.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Registers 81 Per Cent Decline In Its May 2020 Sales

(Apart from the new engine cowl, the Pulsar 150 Neon does not get any changes/updates)

The motorcycle got a price hike of ₹ 10,336 in April 2020 on account of being made BS6 compliant. We suspect the latest price hike could be to bring the company up to speed as it was not able to operate in April and saw an 81 per cent decline in its domestic sales last month.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Temporarily Suspends Chetak Bookings

It should be mentioned that the motorcycle does get a new engine cowl, which is done in the same colour scheme and graphics as the rest of the motorcycle. The engine cowl is a new addition to the Pulsar 150 Neon series, but it was always offered on other Pulsar variants. The Pulsar 150 Neon continues to get a 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine which is fuel-injected and BS6 compliant. It makes 13.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and pumps out 13.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

