Bajaj Chetak Bookings Temporarily Stopped; Scooter Deliveries Delayed

Bajaj Auto has stopped taking bookings for the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. Thanks to the pandemic slowdown, the company's production for Chetak, hit a snag and has slowed down. This is of course a temporary course of events and Bajaj will pick up bookings soon. The deliveries for the scooters have been delayed as well and the current waiting time for the scooters is around three to five months. Bajaj will deliver the scooters to customers who booked it before February 29, sometime between August and September 2020. The customers, who booked it after February, will get the deliveries only after September, so, that will be a long wait.

(Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter)

Even though Bajaj Auto resumed manufacturing at its plant in Chakan, the lockdown rules say that the plant cannot operate at full capacity, so there could be a delay before Bajaj resumes manufacturing Chetak scooters. Bajaj's suppliers for Chetak have had a disruption in their production schedule as well, which is another reason for the snag.

The company has reopened its service centres for the Chetak electric scooter in the cities of Bengaluru and Pune. The Bajaj Chetak was initially launched in these two cities with plans of increasing the number of cities it was being sold in, but the Coronavirus lockdown has delayed that. While Bengaluru sees all Chetak service centres open for business again, Pune has just a select few open for now, as Maharashtra reels under the COVID-19 scare, with the maximum number of cases in India. The company said that it is taking all precautions and conforming to all safety guidelines regarding social distancing general hygiene.

The Chetak's electric motor makes 4 kW (5.36 bhp) of peak power and 3.8 kW (5 bhp) of continuous power along with 16 Nm of torque. The Chetak gets two operational modes - Eco, and Sport. In Eco mode, the Chetak has a claimed maximum range of over 95 km, while in Sport mode, the range is limited to over 85 km on a single charge.

