Two-Wheelers Sales May 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 81 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Sales

Bajaj Auto sold 39,286 units in May 2020 in the domestic market as compared to 2.05,721 units sold in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto started sales operations last month.

Bajaj Auto despatched 39,286 two-wheelers in the domestic market in May 2020 witnessing a year-on-year (YoY) sales decline of 81 per cent compared to 2,05,721 units sold in the same month last year. The company exported 73,512 units in May 2020 witnessing a drop of 54 per cent when compared to 1,59,347 units exported a year ago. Its total two-wheelers sales in May 2020 went down by 69 per cent at 1,12,798 units as compared to 3,65,068 units sold a year ago.

Bajaj Auto's total commercial vehicles sales (domestic + exports) in May 2020 stood at 14,330 units as compared to 54,167 units sold in the same month last year, recording a drop of 74 per cent. Overall sales of the company (two-wheelers + commercial vehicles), including both domestic market and exports, stood at 1,27,128 units which is a decline of 70 per cent when compared to 4,19,235 units sold in the same month last year.

bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto Started Production at its Chakan plant last month.

0 Comments

Like other automakers, even Bajaj Auto recorded zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020 while it managed to export 37,878 units to other markets. In March 2020 it despatched 210,976 units, which was a drop of 35 per cent against 323,538 units dispatched in March 2019. However, its exports grew by 9 per cent in March 2020 with 112,564 units exported in comparison to 103,325 units exported in March last year. The company also resumed production at its Chakan plant last month and has restarted operations at its dealerships as well.

