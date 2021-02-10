New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BattRE Planning To Expand Its Reach To 250 Dealers By The End Of Next Fiscal Year

BattRE is planning to expand in the north and east of India and is targeting to reach 250 dealers by the end of the next fiscal year.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
BattRE will expand its reach to 250 dealers in the next fiscal year. expand View Photos
BattRE will expand its reach to 250 dealers in the next fiscal year.

Highlights

  • BattRE will expand its reach to 250 dealers in the next fiscal year.
  • It has a network of 111 dealerships at present.
  • it is present in 12 states as of now.

Indian EV start-up, BattRE Electric Mobility has launched over 100 dealers mark in India, being one of the fastest growing sales and service networks across the country. After their launch in June 2019, the Jaipur based start-up now has its presence in Punjab in the North to Tamil Nadu in the south along with Gujarat in the west and West Bengal in the East. Moving forward, BattRE is planning to expand in the north and east of India and is targeting to reach 250 dealers by the end of the next fiscal year.

Also Read: BattRe Introduces Its Most Affordable Electric Scooter India

bf0cpcok

BattRE has a network of 111 dealers in India.

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder - BattRE said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that BattRE has achieved 100 dealership numbers which shows the growing popularity of Electric scooters. BattRE has built a strong presence in the southern and western regions of India and is looking to expand in the north and east of India. We have accomplished a healthy dealer presence and taken steps to eliminate hindrances in the EV adoption. By setting up shop all over the country along with various effective services, the company is on the path to make the Indian customer fearless when it comes to owning an EV."

Also Read: BattRE LoEV Electric Scooter Launched In India

Newsbeep
csl1k5vo

BattRE has its presence in 12 states as of now.

0 Comments

At present, the company has a network of 111 dealers in 12 different states, playing a role in building India's EV ecosystem. Recently, BattRE introduced a slew of initiatives like Roadside Assistance, Double Battery, Double Mileage, New 42 Ah batteries, option of storing two 26 Ah batteries in one scooter and extended warranties on the motor, controller, converter and charger etc.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
Komaki SE High-Speed Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 96,000
Komaki SE High-Speed Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 96,000
Kia’s First Dedicated EV To Be Unveiled In March 2021
Kia’s First Dedicated EV To Be Unveiled In March 2021
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV India Launch Details Out
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV India Launch Details Out
Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India
Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities