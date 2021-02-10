BattRE Planning To Expand Its Reach To 250 Dealers By The End Of Next Fiscal Year

Indian EV start-up, BattRE Electric Mobility has launched over 100 dealers mark in India, being one of the fastest growing sales and service networks across the country. After their launch in June 2019, the Jaipur based start-up now has its presence in Punjab in the North to Tamil Nadu in the south along with Gujarat in the west and West Bengal in the East. Moving forward, BattRE is planning to expand in the north and east of India and is targeting to reach 250 dealers by the end of the next fiscal year.

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder - BattRE said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that BattRE has achieved 100 dealership numbers which shows the growing popularity of Electric scooters. BattRE has built a strong presence in the southern and western regions of India and is looking to expand in the north and east of India. We have accomplished a healthy dealer presence and taken steps to eliminate hindrances in the EV adoption. By setting up shop all over the country along with various effective services, the company is on the path to make the Indian customer fearless when it comes to owning an EV."

BattRE has its presence in 12 states as of now.

At present, the company has a network of 111 dealers in 12 different states, playing a role in building India's EV ecosystem. Recently, BattRE introduced a slew of initiatives like Roadside Assistance, Double Battery, Double Mileage, New 42 Ah batteries, option of storing two 26 Ah batteries in one scooter and extended warranties on the motor, controller, converter and charger etc.

