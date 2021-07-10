Benelli 502C Unveiled For India; Pre-Bookings Open

Benelli India took the wraps off the next motorcycle they are going to launch in India, which is the 502C urban cruiser. The motorcycle is billed as a power cruiser and will be the first all-new model launch this year from Benelli. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle are now open for an amount of Rs. 10,000 across Benelli dealerships and the prices will be announced towards the end of July 2021. And yes, it does bear an uncanny resemblance to a Ducati Diavel. Be it the short, stubby seat, exposed trellis frame, petal discs up front, the longish fuel tank and even the shape of the headlight!

(The Benelli 502C gets the same 500 cc parallel-twin engine as the Leoncino 500)

The 502C gets the same BS6 compliant engine as the Leoncino 500 and the TRK 502. It is a 500 cc parallel-twin motor, making 46.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the motorcycle gets a massive 21.5-litre fuel tank, which ought to give it a good riding range. The front end gets 41 mm USDs while the rear gets a monoshock. The bike features twin 280 mm discs upfront and a single 240 mm disc at the rear. ABS comes as a standard fitment. The motorcycle is likely to be priced around Rs. 5 lakh and once launched in India.

(The Benelli 502C's design seems to be inspired by the Ducati Diavel)

The motorcycle is likely to have features like a TFT instrument console, adjustable front footpegs, full LED lighting, ABS, and much more. While the bike doesn't have a direct rival yet, it is likely to go up against the 650 cc motorcycles from CFMoto, which were recently launched in India. Benelli has had a quiet 2021 so far, having launched just the BS6 compliant models of the Imperiale 400 along with the Leoncino 500 and the TRK 502 adventure bike range.