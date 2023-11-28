Login

Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection

The 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and served the royal family.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 28, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Bentley Motors has announced the addition of the bespoke 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase to its esteemed Heritage Collection. The final example of the Mulsanne, the vehicle was handcrafted at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe and was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
     

     

    The exterior is done in solid Barnato green while the interior features Twine and Cumbrian hide, Burr Walnut wood veneers, and deep lambswool carpets. Notably, the car also features concealed blue police lights, a siren, and a bullhorn, along with a dedicated switch panel hidden beneath a walnut-veneered panel on the interior to control the additional functions.
     

    Powering the car is the renowned 6.75-litre V8 engine that produces 526 bhp and has 21-inch alloy wheels and chrome brightware, including the iconic Flying B. This car joins the 2010 VIN 0002 Mulsanne and a 2019 Mulsanne Speed in Bentley's Heritage Collection, forming part of a 45-car ensemble rebuilt over a three-year program.
     

     

    The Mulsanne was originally introduced at Pebble Beach in 2009 featuring a new chassis, exterior and interior designs. Bidding farewell to the Mulsanne in 2020, Bentley produced the unique ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner’ as a tribute to the car's legendary 6.75-litre engine, which concluded production after over 60 years.
     

    Written  by: - RONIT AGARWAL

    # Bentley Motors# Bentley Mulsanne# Bentley Mulsanne Long Wheelbase
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
    8.6
    0
    10
    2019 Hyundai New Santro
    42,000 km
    Petrol+CNG
    Manual
    ₹ 5.00 L
    ₹ 11,198/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 MG Hector Plus
    2020 MG Hector Plus
    23,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 16.00 L
    ₹ 35,834/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Tata Nexon
    2018 Tata Nexon
    35,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 8.75 L
    ₹ 19,597/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
    2017 Mahindra Scorpio
    67,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 9.00 L
    ₹ 20,157/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300
    8.4
    0
    10
    2020 Mahindra XUV300
    28,619 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 10.25 L
    ₹ 21,675/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
    2016 Hyundai Creta
    50,561 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 8.50 L
    ₹ 19,037/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Honda City
    2021 Honda City
    25,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.75 L
    ₹ 28,556/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Toyota Glanza
    2022 Toyota Glanza
    15,666 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 8.50 L
    ₹ 17,979/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
    8.5
    0
    10
    2019 Hyundai Grand i10
    36,510 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 5.35 L
    ₹ 11,982/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
    2019 Mahindra XUV500
    50,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 14.00 L
    ₹ 31,355/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Upcoming Bikes

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Yamaha MT-03
    Yamaha MT-03

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Suzuki SV 650
    Suzuki SV 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

    Yamaha XSR155
    Yamaha XSR155

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

    Husqvarna Norden 901
    Husqvarna Norden 901

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Yezdi Roadking
    Yezdi Roadking

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Benelli Leoncino 800
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
    All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -17426 second ago

    The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -14212 second ago

    Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.

    Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
    Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -7677 second ago

    This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.

    Nearly 38 Lakh Vehicles Sold In India During 2023 Festive Season: FADA
    Nearly 38 Lakh Vehicles Sold In India During 2023 Festive Season: FADA
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    -3817 second ago

    As per FADA, total sales were up 19 per cent as compared to the festive season in 2022.

    Luca Marini Leaves VR46 Ducati To Replace Marc Marquez At Honda
    Luca Marini Leaves VR46 Ducati To Replace Marc Marquez At Honda
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    -1579 second ago

    Honda Racing Corporation officially announces Luca Marini as the replacement for six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, securing the rider on a two-year contract

    Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
    Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    31 minutes ago

    Mercedes-Benz has partnered with E.ON for the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe.

    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    39 minutes ago

    Maruti Suzuki announces an imminent price hike across its vehicle lineup.

    Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
    Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
    c&b icon
    By Amaan Ahmed
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    With not even 50 units of the Simple One electric scooter on the roads, a new, cheaper scooter is being pitched to seemingly keep interest alive.

    Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023
    Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    17 hours ago

    Updated Sonet to get styling changes to the exterior and is expected to also pack in more tech.

    Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option
    Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    18 hours ago

    The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will be available in limited numbers and will only come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.

    Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure Review: Worth The Extra Crore?
    Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure Review: Worth The Extra Crore?
    c&b icon
    By Shams Raza Naqvi
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    Earlier in 2023, Bentley launched the Extended wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV which costs Rs. 1 Crore more than the standard version. We drive it and get driven in it.

    Bentley Unveils Mulliner 100 Anniversary Collection In Zurich
    Bentley Unveils Mulliner 100 Anniversary Collection In Zurich
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    28 days ago

    This 100 Anniversary Collection comprises of four Bentley models: the Bentayga S luxury SUV, the Flying Spur Speed sedan, the Continental GT, and the GTC Speed grand tourers.

    2024 Bentley Bentayga Gets Enhanced Features And New ‘A’ Trim
    2024 Bentley Bentayga Gets Enhanced Features And New ‘A’ Trim
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    2 months ago

    For 2024, the Bentayga gets some significant additions to the features and options list as well as a new ‘A’ variant

    Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.25 Crore
    Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.25 Crore
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    2 months ago

    This new model features a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor

    Bentley Blower Reborn As An Electric Blower Jnr. By Little Car Company
    Bentley Blower Reborn As An Electric Blower Jnr. By Little Car Company
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    3 months ago

    It is an 85 per cent scale vehicle and is completely street-legal.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved