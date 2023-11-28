Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection

Bentley Motors has announced the addition of the bespoke 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase to its esteemed Heritage Collection. The final example of the Mulsanne, the vehicle was handcrafted at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe and was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



The exterior is done in solid Barnato green while the interior features Twine and Cumbrian hide, Burr Walnut wood veneers, and deep lambswool carpets. Notably, the car also features concealed blue police lights, a siren, and a bullhorn, along with a dedicated switch panel hidden beneath a walnut-veneered panel on the interior to control the additional functions.



Powering the car is the renowned 6.75-litre V8 engine that produces 526 bhp and has 21-inch alloy wheels and chrome brightware, including the iconic Flying B. This car joins the 2010 VIN 0002 Mulsanne and a 2019 Mulsanne Speed in Bentley's Heritage Collection, forming part of a 45-car ensemble rebuilt over a three-year program.



The Mulsanne was originally introduced at Pebble Beach in 2009 featuring a new chassis, exterior and interior designs. Bidding farewell to the Mulsanne in 2020, Bentley produced the unique ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner’ as a tribute to the car's legendary 6.75-litre engine, which concluded production after over 60 years.



Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL