Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 28, 2023
Highlights
Bentley Motors has announced the addition of the bespoke 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase to its esteemed Heritage Collection. The final example of the Mulsanne, the vehicle was handcrafted at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe and was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The exterior is done in solid Barnato green while the interior features Twine and Cumbrian hide, Burr Walnut wood veneers, and deep lambswool carpets. Notably, the car also features concealed blue police lights, a siren, and a bullhorn, along with a dedicated switch panel hidden beneath a walnut-veneered panel on the interior to control the additional functions.
Powering the car is the renowned 6.75-litre V8 engine that produces 526 bhp and has 21-inch alloy wheels and chrome brightware, including the iconic Flying B. This car joins the 2010 VIN 0002 Mulsanne and a 2019 Mulsanne Speed in Bentley's Heritage Collection, forming part of a 45-car ensemble rebuilt over a three-year program.
The Mulsanne was originally introduced at Pebble Beach in 2009 featuring a new chassis, exterior and interior designs. Bidding farewell to the Mulsanne in 2020, Bentley produced the unique ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner’ as a tribute to the car's legendary 6.75-litre engine, which concluded production after over 60 years.
Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17426 second ago
The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements
-14212 second ago
Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.
-7677 second ago
This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.
-3817 second ago
As per FADA, total sales were up 19 per cent as compared to the festive season in 2022.
-1579 second ago
Honda Racing Corporation officially announces Luca Marini as the replacement for six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, securing the rider on a two-year contract
31 minutes ago
Mercedes-Benz has partnered with E.ON for the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe.
39 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki announces an imminent price hike across its vehicle lineup.
3 hours ago
With not even 50 units of the Simple One electric scooter on the roads, a new, cheaper scooter is being pitched to seemingly keep interest alive.
17 hours ago
Updated Sonet to get styling changes to the exterior and is expected to also pack in more tech.
18 hours ago
The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will be available in limited numbers and will only come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.
2 days ago
Earlier in 2023, Bentley launched the Extended wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV which costs Rs. 1 Crore more than the standard version. We drive it and get driven in it.
28 days ago
This 100 Anniversary Collection comprises of four Bentley models: the Bentayga S luxury SUV, the Flying Spur Speed sedan, the Continental GT, and the GTC Speed grand tourers.
2 months ago
For 2024, the Bentayga gets some significant additions to the features and options list as well as a new ‘A’ variant
2 months ago
This new model features a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor
3 months ago
It is an 85 per cent scale vehicle and is completely street-legal.