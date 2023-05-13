Bentley Unveils Limited Edition Speed Edition 12 Models Honouring Iconic W12 Engine

Bentley is celebrating its iconic W12 engine with a limited-edition series called the Speed Edition 12. This collection pays homage to the W12 engine, which has been part of Bentley’s line-up since 2003 and will be discontinued in 2024. The Speed Edition 12 series comprises of four models - the Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GTC, with production limited to only 120 units of each model.



The Speed Edition 12 package comes with exclusive features like Edition 12 badging, numbered engine plaques, Edition 12 embroidery on the seats, colour graduated seat contrast stitching, and a Grand Black veneer fascia with the W12 engine firing sequence etched alongside an inlaid Edition 12 badge. Customers can either option the interior in all-black (Beluga black) or with contrasting upholstery inserts in Brunel blue, Cricket Ball red, Linen, or Orange.



The exterior of the Speed Edition 12 models includes silver brake callipers, which are exclusive to this limited edition. Continental GT and GTC models showcase the Speed Edition 12 badges on the front fenders, while Bentayga and Flying Spur models display Edition 12 badges on the rear quarter panels. Opening the bonnet reveals a numbered Edition 12 plaque proudly placed on the engine cover.



The Edition 12 models sit on black-finished 22-inch alloy wheels and feature the Blackline specification exterior brightware and can be optioned in a new Opalite paint finish.



Customers who purchase the Speed Edition 12 models will also receive a 15% scale model of the Bentley W12 engine block. Bentley says the scale models are meticulously crafted using aluminium sourced from a full-size W12 engine block.



Production of the W12 engine will come to an end in April 2024, marking the culmination of an impressive journey that saw over 100,000 units produced.