Berkshire Hathaway Sells $44.9 Million Of Shares In China's BYD

authorBy Reuters
27-Feb-23 06:03 PM IST
Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

 

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27, down from 13.04%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed on Thursday.

 

Berkshire, which started selling the BYD shares in late August, has accumulatively reduced its holding by more than a third.

 

Buffett's company acquired 225 million BYD shares in 2008, giving it a 7.73% stake, equal to the 20.49% stake in H shares, according to BYD's annual report.

 

BYD was the world's largest plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles maker in 2022, with a total of 1.86 million cars sold, growing faster than Tesla .

