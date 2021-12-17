Best Racing Games Of The 1990s

The games that millennials grew up with are amazing. And it seems that they still have some charms to them that make them unforgettable. So, to help the newcomers enhance their racing journey on virtual platforms through games, here's presenting the most amazing racing games of the 90s.

Road Rash

The Road Rash franchise, particularly the initial three instalments released in the years 1991, 1992, & 1995, provided a brutal street racing experience where gamers needed to play with the two-wheeled bike. It was like Tekken crossed with Grand Prix. In this original game, its locations were confined within the boundaries of California before expanding around the United States and the rest of the globe. The brutality got toned down in the Road Rash 3D, which was released in the year 1998, in favour of full concentration on racing. It was the loss of what the whole series was to the millennials!

Ridge Racer

Ridge Racer is a perfect racing title during the 1990s, where the tale was about telling the times and what possibly was expected to emerge. The series began in the early 1990s as an installation on the Namco System 22 arcade system and has continued over the years. It's your usual arcade racing format, initially released in October 1993. The initial game was converted to the debut title of the PlayStation console. Ridge Racer had been indeed there throughout the early days of this video game system as known. And anyone who recalls the game will be able to recollect the full-size MX-5 cockpit played at the arcade.

Ridge Racer had strong building blocks to offer an enduring title through the iterations. From good racing to cool locations and semi-recognizable cars, it offered everything that a new gamer would ever want to experience back in those days!

Super Mario Kart

What gamer hasn't heard of the Super Mario Kart game? Several experts consider it to be one of the most amazing video games, and it holds a Guinness World Record as well! And it's not required to delve into great detail about what the game did to draw gamers' attention. Eight adorable selectable characters, two-player online multiplayer modes, and period-appropriate artwork – what else do you require? Above all, it's really a pure joy of being alive. This is most likely why Mario is indeed the best-selling video game so far!

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo is a video game that debuted in the last days in 1997 and it happened to be on a whole new level considering the visuals, physics, car list, and music.

Maybe the most fruitful aspect of the completed product is its inventor! Although Kazunori Yamauchi (the creator) was not quite pleased with it, after five whole years of sleepless nights and hard work, he finally made it a success. His aversion to anything less than perfection has become legendary in today's universe. In fact, all of the efforts paid off, with more than 6 million units sold globally in the initial three years. That made Gran Turismo a game that permanently transformed the concept of racing games.

Sega Rally Championship

Although console gaming essentially has made the classic arcade experience dead considering the market share, certain arcade games are really timeless. A few racing games claim to have had such an illustrious and long career as Sega Rally. Gamers still remember an original game over thirty years later. Generation Alpha, born during the 2000s, is the first generation to be less likely to come around the Sega Rally installation.

Photo Credit: i.ytimg.com

Geoff Crammond Grand Prix

A massive milestone on the journey to get an F1 experience was Geoff Crammond's Grand Prix. The first entry of the franchise arrived in the year 1991, and it made the gaming industry go gaga. After which, a total of five games got launched, spanning over a decade!

Despite the emergence of new and revolutionary games, it seems that the nostalgic appearance of the aforementioned 90s games is still in the practice of many enthusiastic gamers. And if you wish to start afresh, don't forget to play the above games just to experience an enthralling and exemplary racing journey!