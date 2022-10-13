Bharat Forge Dispatches 16 Kalyani M4 Armoured Vehicles To Indian Army For UN Peacekeeping Missions

Leading components manufacturer, Bharat Forge recently dispatched 16 made-in-India Kalyani M4 armoured vehicles to the Indian Army, which will be used for United Nations Peacekeeping deployment. The Kalyani M4 is an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) that provides protection against mine blasts and grenades. The Kalyani M4 is categorised as a Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Heavy) and has been indigenously manufactured to carry an Infantry Platoon (up to 10 soldiers) in full combat gear.

Also Read: Army To Procure Electric Vehicles For Select Units

Speaking on the occasion, Baba N. Kalyani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Bharat Forge, said, "We are proud to be delivering the Made in India Kalyani M4 for UN Peacekeeping missions. This encourages us to work for the benefit of our armed forces and it reinforces our commitment to harness our Prime Minister's vision for Atmanirbharat and self-reliance in the defence sector."

16 made-in-India Kalyani M4 Armoured Personal Carriers flagged off to be delivered to the Indian Army

Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge, added, "Keeping crew safety and vehicle performance as paramount factors, Kalyani M4 has been ergonomically and aesthetically designed to allow the crew to perform their duties in an optimum manner."

Bharat Forge says the M4 has completed extreme vehicle trials across some of the toughest terrains in the country. The trials were conducted in the freezing temperatures of Leh and Ladakh as well as the deserts of Rann of Kutch. The M4 has a combat radius of about 800 km. It's equipped with a military-grade powertrain and all-time situational awareness says the company. The armoured vehicle can withstand three 10 kg TNT charges under the wheels and one 50 kg IED blast at one side.

Also Read: Armoured Vehicle Driver Avoids Cash-In-Transit Heist Attempt In South Africa

The Indian Army has placed an order for 45 Kalyani M4 APCs, while another 23 APCs are being handed over to the Indian Army that will be utilised for the UN Peacekeeping Operations. Bharat Forge also delivered the M4 to the army as ambulance and command post variants in the past. The M4 armoured vehicles were inducted recently in the army's northern command under an emergency procurement amid the China-India border standoff.