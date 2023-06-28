Meet The Other Invicto, A Luxury Bulletproof G-Wagon By Brabus

You've probably heard of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, but there's another Invicto, a rather luxurious and indestructible one by Brabus Automotive, a German tuning house, based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, also termed as "Safety at the highest level of comfort." The Invicto Luxury offers maximum protection with its class VR6 (Vehicle Resistant) plus ERV armour (Explosion Resistant Vehicle), combined with a stylish interior design. Brabus Automotive left no stone unturned when it came to the technical standards for this armoured vehicle.

The Invicto Shelter Cell

To ensure the highest level of protection, the engineers at Brabus Automotive developed a unique solution called the Invicto Shelter Cell. This self-contained and self-supporting cell, resembling a bolted structure, is inserted into the body shell. With its zero-joints design, there are no weak points for entry, similar to vehicles armoured in an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) factory. The armour components are seamlessly mounted to the shelter cell, leaving no gaps.

And just to prove their dedication to safety, Brabus subjected every material and screw connection to intense testing. They fired bullets at it from various angles and at speeds exceeding standard calibre rate. Talk about going the extra mile!

The Invicto Luxury boasts a powerful 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine with Brabus 800 PowerXtra+ specification

Under the hood, the Invicto Luxury boasts a powerful 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine with Brabus 800 PowerXtra+ specification. It churns out an impressive 789 bhp of max power and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. However, the top speed is electronically limited to 210 kmph and goes 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.

The front and rear axle constructions have been completely revamped, along with a specially developed run-flat system for the wheels

Of course, all that armour comes with a weight gain of around 1,000 kilograms. But Brabus has made the necessary adjustments to ensure optimal performance. The front and rear axle constructions have been completely revamped, along with a specially developed run-flat system for the wheels. The braking system has also been upgraded for better stopping power. To maintain excellent driving dynamics, Brabus equips the chassis with reinforced springs, stabilizers, and shock absorbers. They even increased the diameter of the shock absorber pipes from 50 mm to 60 mm for added strength.

The Invicto Luxury offers tailor-made interior options

But let’s not forget about the luxurious interior. The Invicto Luxury offers tailor-made options, with a wide range of luxurious woods, carbon fibres, and Brabus fine leather which is available in 3,500 colours to personalise it as per your taste.