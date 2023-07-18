TVS Motor Company Joins Hands With Indian Army For All-Women Motorcycle Rally

In honour of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army has collaborated with TVS Motor Company to organise an exceptional all-women motorcycle rally. The event commenced at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and was initiated by Gen. Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC Chief of Army Staff, along with Archana Pande, Chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), and Vimal Sumbly, Head Business, Premium at TVS Motor Company.

The motorcycle rally is a tribute to the unyielding spirit of the women serving in the Indian Army, operating under Headquarters Northern Command. They are participating in the Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally, which spans from the National War Memorial in Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh.

Speaking on the association, KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We are proud to add another milestone in our journey of associations with the Indian Army, which symbolises strength, valour, and dedication. At TVS Motor Company, we believe in supporting initiatives that embody the spirit of patriotism and empowerment, and the collaboration with the Indian Army represents our commitment to nurturing the spirit of adventure and resilience, particularly amongst women riders. By joining hands, we aim to provide a platform for women to break stereotypes, conquer new frontiers, and inspire riders with their remarkable journeys. This partnership not only celebrates the bravery and professionalism of our armed forces but also reinforces our belief in the transformative power of riding. Together, we strive to create a lasting impact and pave the way for a more inclusive and progressive society."

Riding the TVS Ronin, the 25 women riders embarking on this journey will experience the 'modern-retro' motorcycle from TVS Motor Company, which draws inspiration from contemporary and new-age riders. The Ronin is powered by a 225cc engine that produces a power output of 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm of torque. The motorcycle weighs 160 kg. Other features of the TVS Ronin include an integrated starter generator (ISG), an upside-down front fork (USD), a rear monoshock, turn-by-turn navigation, a digital cluster, and more.

Throughout the rally, the team of riders will travel approximately 1,000 km through the plains of Haryana and Punjab and the challenging terrains of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The destination, the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, will be reached on July 25th or 26th, 2023. The aim is to celebrate the decisive victory of the armed forces in the Kargil War and pay homage to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation.