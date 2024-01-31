Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Get Rs 50 Lakh And A Hyundai Creta

The 17th season of 'Bigg Boss’ saw Munawar Faruqui take home the coveted winner's trophy. With that, the comedian and Rapper has also received a substantial cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new 2024 Hyundai Creta. Known for his strategic gameplay and stand-up wit, Munawar's journey from 'Lock Up' to Bigg Boss glory resonated with audiences, despite facing challenges, allegations, and controversies.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s COO, Tarun Garg, added an exciting twist to the winner's bounty, by presenting the 2024 Hyundai Creta as well. Throughout the season, Hyundai's Verna had been the preferred vehicle for transporting family members during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes hosted by Karan Johar. The grand finale, held on January 28, 2024, marked the pinnacle of Munawar's stint on the reality show, where host Salman Khan presented him with the winner's trophy, a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs, and the keys to a sleek Hyundai Creta SUV.





The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift, priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17.24 lakh (ex-showroom), boasts significant updates, featuring a revamped front fascia, a distinctive rectangular grille with a segmented LED light bar, and redesigned tail lights. While the Creta offers seven variants, the specific variant awarded to the winner remains unspecified.

Under the hood, the Creta boasts three engine options, including a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel, and a new turbo petrol engine. With gearbox options ranging from 6-speed MT to 7-speed DCT, the Creta provides a dynamic driving experience.





Munawar Faruqui's victory not only solidifies his place in 'Bigg Boss' history but also adds a luxurious touch with the 2024 Hyundai Creta, enhancing the grandeur of his triumph in the reality show's finale.