Bill Gates' Car Collection Will Surprise You

With great money comes the great responsibility to pick your car collection wisely! If you are a car fanatic, you might have wondered about the car collection of billionaires. There's no hiding that the billionaire is fond of splurging on assets like cars.

Bill Gates is notorious for his arsenal of luxurious and exotic cars. With a fleet of vehicles from Porsche and Ferrari, the billionaire owns cars that will blow your mind away! Without further delay, let's take you on a stroll to check out Bill Gates' car collection.

Porsche Taycan

One of our favourites from Gates' car collection is the Porsche Taycan. With the Porsche Taycan, Bill Gates has switched to electric in an elegant style. Ferrari first showcased the car at the Frankfurt Motor Show. What's more, the Taycan holds a price tag of a whopping $150,000. The Taycan can go from 0 to 100 in only 3 seconds!

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

Porsche 959 Sports

Yes, yet another Porsche in Bill Gates' collection! The 959 Sports was one of the most technologically advanced in its time. The twin-turbo flat-six engine generated 500Nm and 444Hp. It is a dream of every car lover! Its 0 to 100 timing is way below 4 seconds. Besides, there are only 337 units of this model worldwide. A rare gem in Gates' garage!

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

Ford Focus

Well, the Ford Focus is not a supercar. What's worth mentioning is that Gates used the Ford Focus to travel to work every day in 2018. It might not be as lighting fast as a Porsche, but it is reliable. Besides, this model is also one of Ford's best-sellers. It's nothing but Gates being subtle!

Photo Credit: wallpaperaccess.com

Ferrari 348

The Ferrari 348 is a limited edition model with only 800 units worldwide. The brand produced this model from 1989 to 1995. It might be old, but it can still give modern-day cars a run for their money! Gates often travelled in the stands while riding in the Ferrari 348. Thanks to Gates, the four-wheeler has a nickname – Dune Buggy.

Photo Credit: wallpaperaccess.com

Chevrolet Suburban

The Suburban is one of the most popular models offered by the brand. The Suburban is powered by a 5.3-litre V8 engine. It also has a 10-speed automatic transmission. But, the billionaire has only been spotted a couple of times in this Chevrolet SUV.

Photo Credit: wallpaperaccess.com

1979 Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 might no longer be a part of Bill Gates's, collection but it deserves a mention. It was auctioned in 2012 in Austria for a whopping $80,000. Gates used this car to travel every day to Microsoft when it was headquartered in Albuquerque. Gates loved this car as it went fast on those desert roads!

Photo Credit: wallpaperaccess.com

That's a pretty impressive lineup of automobiles! Which of these cars owned by Bill Gates is your favourite?