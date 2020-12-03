BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 42.30 Lakh

Compared to the regular 2GC, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition is up to Rs. 3 lakh more expensive. The 2GC with the special Black Shadow will be available for online booking from December 7, 2020.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition will be limited to just 24 units expand View Photos
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition will be limited to just 24 units

Highlights

  • The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition comes at Rs. 42.30 lakh
  • The Black Shadow Edition is Rs. 3 lakh more expensive than the BMW 2GC
  • The 2GC Black Shadow Edition will be limited to only 24 units

BMW has introduced a new limited-edition model of its smallest sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. Christened BMW 2 Series Black Shadow Edition, the car will be available for online booking from December 7, 2020, onwards, and it has been priced at ₹ 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). So, it's ₹ 3 lakh more expensive than the Sport Line variant of the regular 2 Series Gran Coupe. For that premium, you will get a car with 'M' Performance parts worth ₹ 2.5 lakh and special individualization content from the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package. Also, this offer is only valid for the first 24 units customers, as it will be limited to only 24 units.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review

mogns65

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition comes with M Performance parts and BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package

Talking about the new limited-edition BMW 2GC, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The new 'Black Shadow' edition with BMW 'M' Performance parts offers an excellent athletic edge which further enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects. Designed with a focus on dynamics, it demonstrates powerful uniqueness tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiastic customers. Available in limited units, the 'Black Shadow' edition offers our discerning customers an exclusive opportunity to own the latest BMW four-door coupe."

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launched In India Starting at ₹ 39.3 lakh

Newsbeep
q57ftihs

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition comes in Alpine White and Black Sapphire colours

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition will be available in only 2 colours - Alpine White and Black Sapphire. As part of the high-gloss shadow line package and the BMW 'M' Performance parts, the car comes with a black mesh-style M front grille, black exterior mirror caps, and BMW 'M' Performance rear spoiler, with black chrome tailpipe. The sporty look of the car is further enhanced by the 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt, which come with the BMW Floating hub cap that features the BMW logo which remains levelled at all times.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know

Most of the interior elements remain unchanged, but, with the Black Shadow Edition, you get newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function. In addition to ambient lighting, the car also comes with what BMW calls the illuminated trim, a segment-first, functions as a decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. Rest of the features like the 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, 2-zone climate controls, 12.3-inch digital instrument display and others, remain unchanged.

htf3kpds

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition gets newly designed Sport Seats and new illuminated trim

Of course, you also get a host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies, including - Live Cockpit Professional with 3D navigation, Virtual Assistant, Gesture Control, wireless phone charger, and Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera. Safety tech includes - six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, ABS with Brake Assist, ARB technology, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC). The car also gets Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

b94qapjc

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition continues to get the 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 187 bhp and 400 Nm

0 Comments

The car is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 187 bhp and 400 Nm and it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 7.5 seconds. The engine is mated to an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission as standard and comes with launch control, steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes to suit individual driving styles - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

