BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Facelift India Launch On January 10, 2023

BMW will launch the 3 Series Gran Limousine in India on January 10, 2023. The updated long-wheelbase derivative of the 3 Series will receive cosmetic updates inside and out along with updates to the equipment list.

Starting with the looks, the 3 Series Gran Limousine will get similar updates as the recently launched M340i facelift. This means it will get redesigned headlamps that are sleeker than the current model along with tweaks to the grille. The bumpers too will be refreshed while down the sides expect the car to sit on a fresh set of alloy wheels. Round-the-back tweaks to the tail-lamps and bumpers are expected to round out the changes.

BMW 3 Series Facelift interior for representation purpose.

Inside, the updated 3 Series Gran Limousine will get the refreshed interior also seen on the i4 sedan. This includes a redesigned dashboard crowned by a curved display housing the central infotainment touchscreen and the digital instrument cluster. The air-con vents too are redesigned while the control surfaces lower on the centre console too are updated. As with other newer BMWs expect the touchscreen to run BMW’s latest iDrive 8.

Under the hood, the new 3 Series Gran Limousine is not expected to get any changes. The existing pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in 330i and 320d spec will be carried forward. The 2.0-litre petrol in 330i spec currently develops 254 bhp and 400 Nm while the 320d diesel puts out 187 bhp and 400 Nm. Power will be sent to the rear wheels via a 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Expect prices for the updated 3 Series Gran Limousine to be at a premium over the outgoing model.