BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers

BMW India will begin pre-launch bookings for the upcoming 3 Series Gran Limousine on January 11, 2021, in the country. Buyers looking to book the 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine can do so online on the company's website for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. In addition, the early-bird customers will also get a complimentary 'BMW Comfort Package' worth ₹ 1 lakh with the car. The package comprises an iPad, iPad holder, and a coat hanger. The new 3 Series GL is scheduled to be launched in India on January 21, 2021.

The 2021 BMW 3 Series GL will get a 110 mm longer wheelbase stretching to a total length 2961 mm, the longest in the segment

The new BMW 3 Series GL is the long-wheelbase version of the sedan and will be sold alongside the standard 3 Series. The new offering promises more legroom and rear-seat comfort and will replace the BMW 3 Series GT in the brand's India line-up. Compared to the standard version, the 3 Series GL gets a longer wheelbase stretched by 110 mm, taking the total length to 2961 mm. India will be the first right-hand-drive market to get the long-wheelbase 3 Series, which so far has been a China-specific offering.

The complimentary BMW Comfort Package comprises a coat hanger, iPad and iPad holder

With respect to design and features, the new BMW 3 Series will be identical to the standard version. Expect to see LED headlights and taillights, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, BMW iDrive with Apple CarPlay, and more. Power is likely to come from both 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options with 255 bhp and 188 bhp available respectively. Both engines will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will come with a panoramic sunroof

In addition, BMW Financial Services India will also provide payment flexibility options to potential customers. Expect prices for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine to start from about ₹ 54 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

