New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 42.50 Lakh

language dropdown

BMW is locally assembling the new 3 Series GT at its Chennai manufacturing facility and is offering the car in just a single M Sport 330i petrol variant.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The new BMW 3 Series GT will be offered in a single 330i M Sport petrol variant.

Highlights

  • The BMW 3 Series GT is offered in a single 330i M Sport petrol variant
  • It sources the 2.0-litre BS6 petrol engine from the 3-Series sedan
  • It is assembled locally at BMW's manufacturing facility in Chennai

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo (GT) is back again. BMW has launched the 2020 3 Series GT 'Shadow Edition' in India, priced at ₹ 42.50 lakh, (ex-showroom, India). The 3 Series GT is attractive for Indian buyers, thanks to its distinct sloping roofline and is more affordable than the BMW 6 Series GT. BMW is locally assembling the new 3 Series GT at its Chennai manufacturing facility and is offering it only in a single petrol variant- 330i M Sport and will be available in four body colour options- Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic paintworks.

Also Read: BMW M3 Touring Wagon Teased

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

50.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Price

apancoo

The 2020 BMW 3 Series retains its old design.

The new BMW 3 Series GT looks very similar to the previous-generation model and hasn't borrowed new design elements from the new-generation 3 Series sedan. It continues to get LED headlights and taillights along with 18-inch alloy wheels finished in jet black. On the inside, customers get a choice of upholstery which are sensatec black with red highlight, Black with sensatec veneto beige and full veneto beige. You will also see typical M design elements on the inside like the aluminium door sill plates, key with M logo, M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lifting colours of ambient lighting and chrome fringing on the air-con vents. Moreover, the model gets a long panorama glass roof making the cabin roomier and improving the sense of cabin space.

Also Read: 2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

90e0eugg

The car gets BMW's latest iDrive system and connected car tech.

The cabin is also well equipped in terms of features including an universal wireless charging, BMW's latest connected car tech, new iDrive system with on-board driver Information, an 8.7-inch display, touch functionality based navigation system professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity among others.

Also Read: BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant

rs2aheio

The 2020 BMW 3 Series GT gets typical M Sport design elements on the inside.

Under the hood, the BMW 3 Series GT 330i sources the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine that churns out 248 bhp of maximum output and a wide spread of 350 Nm of peak torque between 1,450 - 4,800 rpm. The motor is mated to an eight-speed steptronic automatic gearbox with paddle shifter as standard and can clock triple digit speeds in 6.1 seconds.

Also Read: BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition Unveiled

73qve1no

The 3 Series GT can clock triple digit speeds in 6.1 seconds.

0 Comments

The new BMW 3 Series GT also gets a range of electronic suits like dynamic stability control (DSC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser, a fully automated and chargeable key and a crash sensor. Six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls and emergency spare wheel are also part of the standard equipment list.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo with Immediate Rivals

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW
3 Series Gran Turismo

Latest News

BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 42.50 Lakh BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 42.50 Lakh
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Photos From Our Car Reviews World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Photos From Our Car Reviews
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs
Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India
Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon
2021 Kia Carnival; More Details Revealed 2021 Kia Carnival; More Details Revealed
MG Motor India Partners With ZoomCar For Subscription-Based Car Ownership MG Motor India Partners With ZoomCar For Subscription-Based Car Ownership
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore
Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making? Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making?
Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue
Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report
Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Alternatives

DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 36.8 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 71.62 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
₹ 76.5 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 86.39 Lakh *
Lexus LC
Lexus LC
₹ 1.96 Crore *
Lexus RC F
Lexus RC F
₹ 2 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 2.6 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
₹ 5.92 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities