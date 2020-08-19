The new BMW 3 Series GT will be offered in a single 330i M Sport petrol variant.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo (GT) is back again. BMW has launched the 2020 3 Series GT 'Shadow Edition' in India, priced at ₹ 42.50 lakh, (ex-showroom, India). The 3 Series GT is attractive for Indian buyers, thanks to its distinct sloping roofline and is more affordable than the BMW 6 Series GT. BMW is locally assembling the new 3 Series GT at its Chennai manufacturing facility and is offering it only in a single petrol variant- 330i M Sport and will be available in four body colour options- Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic paintworks.

The 2020 BMW 3 Series retains its old design.

The new BMW 3 Series GT looks very similar to the previous-generation model and hasn't borrowed new design elements from the new-generation 3 Series sedan. It continues to get LED headlights and taillights along with 18-inch alloy wheels finished in jet black. On the inside, customers get a choice of upholstery which are sensatec black with red highlight, Black with sensatec veneto beige and full veneto beige. You will also see typical M design elements on the inside like the aluminium door sill plates, key with M logo, M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lifting colours of ambient lighting and chrome fringing on the air-con vents. Moreover, the model gets a long panorama glass roof making the cabin roomier and improving the sense of cabin space.

The car gets BMW's latest iDrive system and connected car tech.

The cabin is also well equipped in terms of features including an universal wireless charging, BMW's latest connected car tech, new iDrive system with on-board driver Information, an 8.7-inch display, touch functionality based navigation system professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity among others.

The 2020 BMW 3 Series GT gets typical M Sport design elements on the inside.

Under the hood, the BMW 3 Series GT 330i sources the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine that churns out 248 bhp of maximum output and a wide spread of 350 Nm of peak torque between 1,450 - 4,800 rpm. The motor is mated to an eight-speed steptronic automatic gearbox with paddle shifter as standard and can clock triple digit speeds in 6.1 seconds.

The 3 Series GT can clock triple digit speeds in 6.1 seconds.

The new BMW 3 Series GT also gets a range of electronic suits like dynamic stability control (DSC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser, a fully automated and chargeable key and a crash sensor. Six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls and emergency spare wheel are also part of the standard equipment list.

