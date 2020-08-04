BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh

The BMW 320d Sport will be positioned below the range-topping Luxury Line variant.

BMW India has silently added a new base variant in the 3-Series diesel line-up. The BMW 3-Series 320d has been priced at ₹ 42.10 lakh, (ex-showroom, India) and has been positioned below the luxury line variant. The new-generation BMW 3-Series was launched in India last year in two petrol variants- 330i Sport and 330i M Sport and a single range topping diesel variant. In terms of features, the 320d Sport is equivalent to the 330i Sport trim, being equally loaded with all the bells and whistles.

2020 BMW 3-Series 330i Petrol 320d Diesel BMW 3-Series Sport ₹ 41.70 lakh ₹ 42.10 lakh BMW 3-Series Luxury Line NA ₹ 47.50 lakh BMW 3-Series M Sport ₹ 48.50 lakh NA

Also Read: BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition Unveiled; Will Be Limited To 500 Units Worldwide

BMW 3 Series 41.4 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The cabin of the facelifted 3 Series is loaded with tech and has a new digital approach put together very neatly.

The long list of features includes launch control, cruise control, automatic LED headlights, rain sensing wipers, three-zone auto climate control, powered front seats with memory function, electric sunroof and an 8.8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system among others. That said, features like Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and hands free parking remain exclusive to the top-of-the-line Luxury Line variant. Safety features like six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC) traction control (TC), a rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors and tyre-pressure monitoring among others are standard in both trims.

Also Read: Unlikely Stepsiblings: BMW Z4 & Toyota GR Supra Review

The BMW 3 Series diesel gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine under its hood.

Mechanically the BMW 320d Sport remains identical to the range-topping Luxury Line variant. Under the hood, it gets the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, diesel mill that churns out 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox as standard. The BMW 320d can clock 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.