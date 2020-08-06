New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

It's been three years since the third-gen BMW X3 entered the market, so this is probably the right time for the Bavarian carmaker to bring in a mid-life facelift. The updates will largely be cosmetic and we expect a late 2021 debut.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The current generation of the BMW X3 SUV was launched in India in 2018

Highlights

  • The BMW X3 facelift has been spotted for the first time
  • The current-gen X3 has been in the market since 2017
  • The X3 facelift is likely to make its debut towards end of 2021

A prototype model of the 2022 BMW X3 facelift has been spotted testing for the first time. The luxury SUV, which is currently in its third generation, was launched in India in 2018, but globally it has already completed three years so this is probably the right time for the Bavarian carmaker to gear up for the launch of a mid-life facelift. Of course, we do not expect the SUV to arrive any time before late 2021, more so in India, which might only get the updated BMW X3 in early 2022.

Judging by the spy photos, the majority of the cosmetic updates will be limited to the front and rear sections of the SUV. The size of the kidney grille doesn't seem to have increased any further, so that's encouraging, however, the headlamps appear to have become a bit sleeker, and are seen featuring smaller LED projector units, with redesigned LED daytime running lamps. The heavy camouflage well disguises the updates made to the bumpers.

BMW X3

56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW X3 Price

Also Read: BMW X3 M SUV Spotted Testing In India; Likely To Launch By Second Half

nchqb7lg

The upcoming BMW X3 facelift will get cosmetic updates largely limited to the front and rear sections of the SUV

The test mule in the photos also comes with a set to smaller, standard 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels, suggesting this could with one the lower variants, but the rest of the profile remains unchanged. At the rear, the facelifted BMW X3 is likely to come with a set of revised LED taillamps, a new rear bumper, and a dual exhaust system with round tips. While we do not get to see the cabin of the X3 facelift in these images, being a mid-life update, we do not expect any major changes, apart for some minor cosmetic tweaks.

75nreqpc

The updated BMW X3 will also get revised LED taillamps and a new rear bumper

0 Comments

It's too soon to comment on powertrain options, but we expect the engines to remain unchanged. Currently, BMW India offers the X3 in two variants - X3 xDrive30i Luxury Line and X3 xDrive20d Luxury Line, powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine respectively. While the former is tuned to make 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, the oil burner offers around 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both come with an 8-speed automatic with Steptronic transmission with paddle shifter, while the petrol trim also gets an automatic hold function. Both also get BMW's xDrive 4WD system with variable torque distribution, hill descent control and hill start assist functions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X3 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X3
BMW
X3

Latest News

2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
UK New Car Sales Rise For First Time In 2020 As Dealerships Reopen
UK New Car Sales Rise For First Time In 2020 As Dealerships Reopen
Honda Sees 68 Per Cent Drop In Annual Profit As Coronavirus Slams Car Sales
Honda Sees 68 Per Cent Drop In Annual Profit As Coronavirus Slams Car Sales
Kia Sonet: Top 5 Segment-First Features The Subcompact SUV Is Expected To Get
Kia Sonet: Top 5 Segment-First Features The Subcompact SUV Is Expected To Get
BMW Loses Almost $800 Million As Sales Slide During Lockdowns
BMW Loses Almost $800 Million As Sales Slide During Lockdowns
Hyundai Brazil's New Employee Of The Year Is A Dog That's Winning Hearts All Over The Internet
Hyundai Brazil's New Employee Of The Year Is A Dog That's Winning Hearts All Over The Internet
Off-Road Motorcycle Riding Tips For Beginners
Off-Road Motorcycle Riding Tips For Beginners
Japanese Automakers Post Double-Digit Sales Growth In China, In July
Japanese Automakers Post Double-Digit Sales Growth In China, In July
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
Apple TV+ To Telecast Adventure Bike Show 'Long Way Up' Featuring Ewan McGregor
Apple TV+ To Telecast Adventure Bike Show 'Long Way Up' Featuring Ewan McGregor
Piaggio India Announces Festive Offers For Aprilia And Vespa Scooter Range
Piaggio India Announces Festive Offers For Aprilia And Vespa Scooter Range
Nissan Magnite Design Elements Explained
Nissan Magnite Design Elements Explained
Tesla's Cybertruck Could Be Replaced By A More Conventional Looking Electric Truck
Tesla's Cybertruck Could Be Replaced By A More Conventional Looking Electric Truck
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BMW X3 Alternatives

Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 57.06 - 60.89 Lakh *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 52.9 - 59.9 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 50.21 - 56.21 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
₹ 62.7 - 63.7 Lakh *
Lexus RX
Lexus RX
₹ 99 Lakh - 1.29 Crore *
View More
Jawa 300 1
x
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities