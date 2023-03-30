2023 BMW X3 Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 67.50 Lakh

BMW has updated the diesel line-up of the X3 in India with prices now starting at Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2023 X3 diesel is available in two variants xLine and the fully-loaded M Sport which is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh. The carmaker has also delisted the previously available petrol variants of the SUV from its website alongside the previously listed diesel Luxury Edition.

The SUV gets no styling changes though, the revision to the variants does bring with it a shift in the features list. Both the xLine and MSport share many common features such as adaptive LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, wireless smartphone integration, Harman Kardon sound system and more.

The M Sport further differentiates itself with a sportier styling package, adaptive dampers, a 360-degree camera, gesture-based controls for the infotainment system and a head-up display.

There is no change to the engine with the familiar 188 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit sitting under the bonnet. The unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Both variants get xDrive all-wheel drive as standard.

The X3 goes up against the likes of the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC in the Indian market.