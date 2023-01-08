BMW Announces All-New Head-Up Display For The Neue Klasse At CES 2023

BMW unveiled the interior of the Neue Klasse architecture cars at CES 2023, and the interior showed a striking lack of large screens. BMW's Chairman Oliver Zipse believes that large screens will completely disappear from cars soon, as they are a safety hazard while driving, and the new interior images showcased a brand new Head-up display.

The Head up display spanned the entire length of the dashboard, and did appear distorted towards the edges. However, it will be interesting to see how the end product is. The technology can debut in BMW's upcoming cars from as early as 2025.