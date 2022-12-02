BMW EV Suspension Design Draws Power From Speed Bumps

BMW has filed a patent for a new type of suspension for its electric cars, presumably a trait of the new Neue Klasse platform that it developing, that will enable the car to harvest energy from the suspension when the EV wheel movement happens due to the absorption of a speed bump. This is another technique to boost EV range alongside the acceleration of aerodynamic designs and better battery efficiency.

The suspension traditionally wastes energy to support wheel movement but BMW has redesigned the very concept for it to harvest energy which could enhance range significantly. The patent filing shows that the energy is captured when the car is driven over a bump when the energy is sent to a generator unit that converts it to usable electricity to further charge the battery.

Now, the Neue Klasse models are a couple of years away till 2025 which means this could happen when BMW unveils cars on the basis of that platform. It could also be an add-on feature that could be enabled via a paid over-the-air update or as a paid add-on. Mercedes Benz recently announced a $1,200 feature called “Acceleration Boost”. Tesla also has a similar feature that it offers for $2,000. Instead of range, this feature could be offered for extra acceleration.

Current BMW electric cars are lauded for their gadgetry and driving dynamics, but they lag behind Tesla and Volkswagen group models in pure power and range which could be one of the reasons this feature has been developed.