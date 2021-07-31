BMW G 310 GS: Top 2 Rivals

The BMW G 310 GS received its first major upgrade last year with the revised styling, new LED headlamp with an LED DRL, and features too. It also packs the same hardware that now comes with improvements. The G 310 GS uses the BS6 compliant 313 cc engine that develops 33 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch as standard. It also now comes with a TFT console and ride-by-wire technology. The BMW G 310 GS is priced from Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it more affordable than before and the model competes more aggressively against its rivals. Here's who they are.

The 2021 Himalayan comes with new colours and the Tripper pod navigation from the Meteor 350

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is the oldest offering here and continues to be a no-nonsense adventure tourer. The simple construction coupled with the torque 411 cc motor makes for a good combination and the Himalayan does impress as a package. The latest update also brought new colours, the Tripper navigation pod with navigation, and functional improvements to the motorcycle that make it better overall. The RE Himalayan continues to be more affordable priced from Rs. 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The KTM 390 Adventure is packed to the gills with power and features, and feels value despite the steep price

2. KTM 390 Adventure

It was a long-awaited model when it first arrived and by far the most comfortable in the 390 trinity of KTM. The KTM 390 Adventure packs a lot for its size with the lightweight Trellis frame, WP suspension, Bosch ByBre brakes, switchable Bosch ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and even Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle draws power from the familiar 373 cc single-cylinder motor with 43 bhp and 37 Nm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox that gets a bidirectional quickshifter. Despite being substantially more expensive here, the KTM 390 Adventure still feels value and is priced at Rs. 3.16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.