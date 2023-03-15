BMW Group Reveals Plans For Future; Mini And Rolls Royce To Fully Turn Electric By 2030

A statement released by the BMW Group has confirmed its plans for both the Mini and Rolls Royce brands to turn fully electric by 2030. The Auto maker has also talked about BMW AG’s plan going into the future.

BMW plans to sell 10 million fully-electric vehicles globally by 2030.

Mini currently features the Mini Electric as part of its electric line up. The company also released the Mini Cooper SE Convertible afterwards which became the world's only convertible with a pure electric drive train. Mini will soon expand its line up to feature cars like the upcoming Countryman Electric, and the production version of the Aceman concept. The Aceman concept is an all-electric, chrome and leather-free crossover aimed at the premium compact car segment. The Countryman electric was recently teased by Mini on their website. The company has revealed fact that the car would be larger in proportions than its predecessor and would be manufactured at the Leipzig plant from 2023. The car will be available alongside its ICE counterpart in the global markets.

Mini recently teased the Countryman electric on their website

Along with Mini, Rolls Royce will also feature a fully electric line up by 2030. The brand unveiled its very first electric car, the Spectre in 2022. The Spectre is a two-door coupe that features suicide doors similar to the Rolls Royce Wraith. The car is powered by an electric powertrain which produces 585 hp and 900 Nm.

The Rolls Royce Spectre is the brand's first fully-electric model

BMW is all set to unveil its next generation of electric vehicles which it has termed ‘NEUE KLASSE’. The vehicles will feature an all-new design language and will be built on a platform that is designed to accommodate electric powertrains. The vehicles will also feature BMW Panoramic Vision which BMW states is the future of Heads Up Display. The cars will come with a display spread across the entire length of the windshield.

BMW panoramic vision

BMW stated that the manufacturing of atleast six NEUE KLASSE models will begin across the BMW Group's worldwide production network within the next 24 months. The automaker expects half of its global sales to come from BEVs after 2025 with the NEUE KLASSE accounting for a major portion of that. The statement also revealed that BMW plans to sell 10 million fully-electric vehicles globally by 2030.