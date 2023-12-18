Login

BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships

BMW says that the new dealership concept is aimed at further enhancing the customer experience.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 18, 2023

Story
  • First dealership under new concept opened in Agra
  • New retail chain integrates retail and service centre under one roof
  • New dealerships feature car display, merchandise and attached service centre

BMW Group has launched the new 'Retail.Next' concept for its dealerships across India in a bid to provide a more upmarket dealership experience to customers. The first of its dealerships under the new format has been opened in Agra, India - Speed Motorwagen Agra - with other dealerships set to follow. BMW says that the new sales approach redefines the customer experience with a focus on customer-centricity, flexibility, sustainability, and premium service.
 

The new dealerships feature a three-car display zone, a lifestyle and accessories section, as well as a connected workshop equipped with three service bays. The facility has a revamped design and floor plan layout, featuring a unified entrance, a single-floor layout, and an encompassing ceiling.

 

Divij Narain, Dealer Principal, Speed Motorwagen said, “Speed Motorwagen’s partnership with BMW Group India has flourished over the years and we are very proud of the growth we have achieved. With thriving business operations in Uttar Pradesh, launching the first Retail.Next dealership in Agra heralds a new chapter of success in our story. We thank BMW Group India for this opportunity and are excited to offer unrivaled services and luxurious experiences to BMW customers in the region.”
 

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With Retail.Next Dealership concepts we have reimagined our customer-centric approach blending phygital innovation with modern aesthetics and engaging environment. We are delighted to bring the first Retail.Next dealership in the country to Agra with our trusted partner - Speed Motorwagen and will continue to introduce more Retail.Next dealerships across the country.” 

