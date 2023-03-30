  • Home
BMW Working On Stereo Camera For Future Motorcycles

Latest patent filings by BMW Motorrad reveal a stereoscopic camera set-up. The use of the technology is to adopt LED matrix headlights for motorcycles, which will dip automatically in response to oncoming traffic.
BMW-LED-matrix-patent-image-1.jpg
  • BMW patents reveal LED matrix headlights for motorcycles
  • BMW Motorrad seems to be serious about introducing the tech for bikes
  • More BMW models could benefit from LED matrix tech

BMW Motorrad has filed patent applications for what looks like the next-generation in advanced rider assistance systems. With radar systems already moving from cars to motorcycles, it now seems that camera systems will also make their debut in motorcycles soon. BMW Motorrad has filed a patent application describing a stereo camera set-up for future motorcycles. 

 

Also Read: BMW R 18 Transcontinental Launched In India At Rs. 31.5 Lakh

 

The patent filings show sketches of what appears to be a BMW K 1600 B, but the tech could be spread over to other models, including the upcoming BMW R 1300 GS.

 

 

The patent filings show illustrations of a BMW K 1600 B sporting a pair of cameras in the bike’s mirror cases. And this system will likely trickle into other high-end motorcycles as well.  BMW’s design allows motorcycles to use LED matrix headlights, which eliminate the need to physically dip a motorcycle’s headlight when other vehicles approach from the other side at night. 

 

Also Read: BMW 310 Engines May Get ShiftCam Technology

 

 

LED matrix lights use a whole array of LEDs to create the headlight beam. Each individual LED is responsible for a limited part of the spread of light. When connected to cameras and the right software technology, part of the headlight beam can be selectively dimmed by turning down the brightness of individual LEDs, while tracking oncoming vehicles and reducing only the part of the headlight beam that’s directly hitting them. This helps in not dazzling drivers of oncoming vehicles, but also providing good illumination to the rest of the road from the rider’s perspective.

 

Also Read: 2023 BMW R 1250 R Revealed

 

The dual camera system also offer additional possibilities. Some systems use cameras instead of radar to allow adaptive cruise control, using stereoscopic vision to monitor the distance of vehicles ahead. The use of cameras also allow the adoption of new-age tech including traffic light recognition and road sign recognition. Considering some of this technology is already on use in cars, the BMW patent will likely adopt the same tech for two-wheels. High-end BMW models, like the K 1600 B and the next-generation GS, likely the BMW R 1300 GS could benefit from such tech.

