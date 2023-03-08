BMW 310 Engines May Get ShiftCam Technology

New patent applications indicate that BMW Motorrad’s made-in-India 310 models may soon get the brand’s ShiftCam variable valve timing tech. BMW Motorrad already has variable valve technology in its BMW R 1250 boxer twin models, as well as in the BMW S 1000 RR inline-four engine. With the patent application, it’s possible that the BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and BMW G 310 RR will also benefit from this technology in the near future.

The advantage of the variable valve technology, in simple terms, is that there’s a wider spread of torque across the rev range. The basic premise of the tech is that it manages the cam timing and also the valve lift. The system allows for less wastage of unburned intake charge to escape into the exhaust, improving efficiency and reducing emissions. At higher revs, the system allows for increased valve lift and duration, allowing more air and fuel mixture into the cylinder to increase peak power and maximum torque. The system manages the valve timing, using it for optimum efficiency and power at both low revs and higher revs.

BMW Motorrad currently has the 310 engines made in India by TVS Motor Company, as well as the C 400 scooters manufactured in China by Loncin. So far, there’s no word on which engine will benefit from BMW’s ShiftCam technology, or if it will be introduced in a completely new engine. More details are awaited, but at this stage, we can’t rule out a completely new single-cylinder engine which will benefit from this tech.