BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore

BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.95 Crore

The BMW X5 M Competition packs a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine under the bonnet with 619 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, and offers supercar levels of performance with everyday practicality.

The 2020 BMW X5 M Competition takes on the Audi RS Q8 in the segment expand View Photos
The 2020 BMW X5 M Competition takes on the Audi RS Q8 in the segment

Highlights

  • The 2020 BMW X5 M Competition is the brand's flagship performance SUV
  • The BMW X5 M Competition makes 617 bhp, 750 Nm; Gets an 8-speed gearbox
  • The X5 M Competition can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds

BMW India has launched the new X5 M Competition performance SUV in the country priced at ₹ 1.95 crore (ex-showroom, India). The all-new offering is based on the X5 SUV but gets the M performance treatment complete with a V8 engine under the hood and a souped-up exterior. Like all M models, the new BMW X5 M also comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is now available across dealerships. The performance SUV locks horns against the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Range Rover SVR, and the Audi RS Q8 in the segment.

Also Read: BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review

uhfcuja4

The 2020 BMW X5 M Competition sports larger bumpers with larger air intakes, quad exhausts and new M alloy wheels

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW M is driven by a single-minded passion for creating authentic motorsport functionality with everyday usability. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment. It is a sublime mix of exclusive 'M' elements, an imposing thirst for forward progress, supreme power, captivating presence and ultra-modern interior that epitomizes luxury. The powerful V8 engine and an array of comfort and safety features promise a unique, sporty and exclusive driving experience. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition fulfills the highest customer expectations, not only for agility, dynamics and power but also the expression of individuality."

The high-performance BMW X5 M Competition gets exterior enhancements including a larger front bumper with larger air intake openings to feed air to the coolers. There's also new BMW Laserlight available as optional with a throw up to 500 metres. The rear bumper has also been swapped for a more aggressive unit and houses the quad exhaust tips. The SUV rides on the new 21-inch M light alloy wheels at the front, while the rear gets larger 22-inch alloy wheels.

Newsbeep
8203rpck

The cabin is a souped-up version with the M treatment and also gets sports front seats with integrated headrests and better support

The cabin has also been spruced up over the standard BMW X5 and gets the M treatment sporting the new M leather steering wheel with M buttons, and red accents. The SUV comes with sports M multi-function seats at the front that have integrated headrests along with thigh, backrest and lumbar support. The dashboard features a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Drive Touch Controller, voice control, and the optional BMW gesture control. The performance SUV also comes with the BMW Live Cockpit professional, BMW Virtual Assistant as standard and the panoramic sunroof. The Harman Kardon sound system is offered as well, and can be upgraded to a Bowers and Wilkins Diamond audio set-up with the rear seat entertainment package.

Also Read: 2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range

With respect to power, the BMW X5 M Competition uses the 4.4-litre Twin-turbo V8 petrol motor that develops 617 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of peak torque between 1,800-5,600 rpm The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph (electronically limited). Power is sent to all four wheels via the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The unit gets a three-stage Drivelogic shifting system for quick shifts, while there's also paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function as standard. The X5 M also comes with launch control, and an Active M Differential for more taut handling coupled with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

8u9aq3f

The BMW X5 M Competition weighs a hefty 2.3 tonnes but also gets 750 Nm of peak torque right from 1,800 rpm

Other sporty bits including the M-tuned chassis on the BMW X5 M Competition, M-specific adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, active roll stabilisation and M Servotronic steering support. The M compound brakes bring larger rotors and calipers also make for better stopping ability over the standard X5. There are two special M braking modes as well - Comfort and Sport - for brake pedal feel. Other driving modes including Track, Road, and Sport.

The performance SUV also gets a vast safety net with a number of electronic aids including front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, collision and pedestrian warning with City Braking function. There's also a head-up display, lane control and lane-keeping assistant with active side collision protection, lane change assistant, cross-traffic alert systems and more.

